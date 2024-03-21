NAFDAC Vows to Uphold Product Quality Amid Economic Struggles, Offers License Waivers

In a decisive move, the National Agency For Food And Drug Administration And Control (NAFDAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the safety and standard quality of regulated products, despite Nigeria's economic challenges. This assurance came from Mrs. Roseline Ajayi, NAFDAC's South-West Coordinator, during a stakeholders' meeting in Akure, highlighting the agency's determination to uphold consumer safety above all.

Advertisment

Stakeholder Engagement and Support Measures

NAFDAC's proactive approach includes engaging with stakeholders across the board and introducing relief measures to ease their operational burdens. Notably, the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeleye, has announced a three-month waiver of administrative charges for late license renewals, effective from January to March end. This gesture is part of a broader strategy to encourage compliance and support businesses in navigating the current economic landscape, marked by subsidy removal, fluctuating exchange rates, and unreliable power supply.

Zero Tolerance for Substandard Products

Advertisment

The agency's unwavering stance on quality was underscored by warnings against the production and sale of unregistered products. Offenders face stringent penalties, including administrative charges, reflecting NAFDAC's commitment to safeguarding public health. This resolve is further evidenced by advice to consumers to patronize only NAFDAC-registered products, whether imported or locally manufactured, as a measure to ensure safety and quality.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Directions

The stakeholders' meeting, aligning with directives from the NAFDAC director-general, serves as a forum for dialogue and collaboration aimed at reinforcing the health of the nation. Input from participants, including Mr. Mapay Rotimi, Chairman of the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) in the Akure zone, highlighted the challenges and concerns within the industry, especially regarding license issuance and quality competition among producers. This collaborative spirit exemplifies NAFDAC's forward-looking approach to regulatory enforcement, emphasizing both stakeholder engagement and uncompromising standards of product safety and quality.

As NAFDAC navigates these challenging times, its actions set a precedent for balancing regulatory obligations with economic realities. By fostering an environment of cooperation and compliance, the agency not only ensures the well-being of consumers but also supports the sustainability of businesses within its regulatory framework. The implications of these measures will likely resonate beyond the immediate context, shaping the landscape of product safety and quality regulation in Nigeria.