MultiChoice to Discontinue Two Channels on DStv Amid Changing Broadcasting Landscape

Major African entertainment firm, MultiChoice, has announced the discontinuation of two television channels from its DStv platform, effective from 17th January. The two channels facing the axe are Germany’s Deutsche Welle and the religious channel, Emmanuelle TV. The move comes as MultiChoice grapples with a changing broadcasting landscape, marked by fluctuating viewership trends, content availability, and contractual agreements.

Loss of Access and Declining Viewership

The decision to remove Deutsche Welle from the DStv bouquet follows the loss of access to the German channel. Despite being a significant source of international news for many DStv subscribers, MultiChoice will no longer be able to broadcast Deutsche Welle’s content. On the other hand, Emmanuelle TV is witnessing operational and viewership challenges, particularly after the death of its founder. The channel’s inability to sustain its audience has led to its removal from the DStv platform.

Financial Challenges and Subscription Dilemma

MultiChoice’s move to discontinue these channels comes against the backdrop of increasing financial struggles. The company has been hiking the prices of its packages annually, resulting in South African subscribers now paying over R250 more per month for DStv Premium than in 2013. The consistent price hikes have led to growing frustration among subscribers, with many switching to alternative streaming services. As a result, MultiChoice has lost nearly half a million subscribers in South Africa over the past year, partly due to the end of pricing promotions and increased load-shedding.

Looking Ahead

As MultiChoice contemplates potential price increases for 2024 to offset its financial challenges, the company is also exploring novel concepts. One such initiative is the packaging and selling of solar and battery energy storage products to its customers. However, the future of the company hinges on its ability to adapt to the rapidly changing broadcasting landscape.