MTN Overcomes Subsea Cable Disruption, Restores 3 Tbps Capacity Swiftly

Following significant subsea cable disruptions that impacted broadband Internet connectivity in West Africa, MTN Group's subsidiary, Bayobab, has successfully restored over 3 Terabits per second (Tbps) of its operational capacity. The restoration, announced on March 19, 2024, demonstrates the company's resilience and capability to swiftly recover from challenges, ensuring the continuity of services for its customers.

Last Thursday, the undersea cables, including the West African Cable System (WACS) and the African Coast to Europe (ACE), experienced faults that led to a substantial decrease in broadband Internet connectivity across Nigeria and other West African countries. The disruptions forced many banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, and other firms to scale down operations significantly. MTN's Bayobab Group responded quickly by rerouting traffic and activating new cables, recovering over 3 Tbps of capacity across its footprint, thus demonstrating a high level of network resilience and commitment to connectivity.

Collaborative Efforts to Mitigate Impact

Over the weekend following the disruption, telecom operators, banks, and other financial institutions worked diligently to reroute their services to alternative providers. This collective effort aimed to mitigate the impact on essential services and maintain connectivity for users. By Monday, the Nigerian Communications Commission reported that services had been restored to approximately 90% of peak utilization capacities, a testament to the effective response strategies implemented by all parties involved.

MTN's proactiveness in activating alternative routes and increasing interconnectivity not only restored services swiftly but also bolstered network resilience against future disruptions. Bayobab's ecosystem, serving a wide range of markets and customers, emphasizes the importance of secure and scalable global traffic management within Africa and beyond. The recent events highlight the vulnerability of Africa's internet infrastructure and the critical need for continued investment in network reliability and resilience.

The successful restoration of services by MTN and its subsidiary underscores the telecom giant's dedication to connecting Africa and maintaining robust and reliable connectivity for its customers. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the resilience demonstrated by MTN sets a precedent for how telecom operators can effectively manage and overcome infrastructure challenges, ensuring uninterrupted services for millions of users across the continent.