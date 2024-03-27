MTN Group Sells Equity Stakes in Guinea Markets Amid Financial Challenges

MTN Group, Africa's largest network operator, has announced the sale of its equity stakes in MTN Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry to Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunication service provider. The decision, disclosed in MTN's annual financial report for 2023, comes as the telecom giant grapples with financial difficulties in the two countries.

Financial Struggles and Strategic Focus

Despite holding a significant market share in Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, MTN has faced financial challenges, citing high inflation and currency devaluation as key factors. The sale of equity stakes to Telecel underscores MTN's strategic focus on ensuring operational efficiency and stability in its portfolio. Ralph Mupita, MTN CEO, emphasized the importance of a smooth transition for customers, employees, and stakeholders amidst the divestment.

Market Share and Performance Metrics

Across the exited countries, MTN controlled a substantial portion of the market share, accounting for approximately 30% in both Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. However, critical metrics revealed that the combined subscriber base of the three countries, including Liberia, represented only 6.1 million of MTN's total 291 million subscribers, contributing a modest 0.7% to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

In Guinea-Bissau specifically, MTN's financial performance has been consistently negative, resulting in a breach of loan covenants and a significant loss of R1.69 billion ($89,392,809). The decision to divest from these markets allows MTN to reallocate resources and focus on stronger markets in the West and Central African region, such as Ghana, Cameroon, and Cote d'Ivoire, which collectively contribute 18.6% to the group's revenue.

Global Strategic Shift

Beyond Africa, MTN has also divested 100% of its shares in MTN Afghanistan to Investcom AF, marking a strategic shift in its global operations. The completion of this sale aligns with MTN's broader strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets with greater growth potential. The company's 2023 financials highlight the completion of the Middle East exit phase, signaling a strategic realignment to drive long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

As MTN Group reshapes its portfolio and strategic focus, the divestment from Guinea markets underscores the dynamic nature of the telecommunications industry and the imperative for companies to adapt to evolving market conditions for sustained growth and profitability.