MTN Group Sells Equity Stakes in Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry to Telecel, Shifts Focus to Stronger Markets

In a strategic move to streamline its operations and focus on stronger markets, MTN Group, the leading network operator in Africa, has divested its equity stakes in MTN Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry to Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunication service provider.

The decision, disclosed in MTN's annual financial report for 2023, reflects the company's commitment to addressing financial challenges and optimizing its portfolio. Despite commanding a significant market share in both Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, MTN has faced financial struggles in recent years, citing factors such as high inflation and currency devaluation.

While the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed, MTN underscores its dedication to ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and stakeholders. CEO Ralph Mupita highlighted the rationale behind the exit, emphasizing Telecel's established presence and capability to drive growth and development in the respective markets.

MTN's move comes as it aims to refocus its resources on key markets with stronger financial performance, notably Ghana, Cameroon, and Cote d'Ivoire. These countries collectively contribute significantly to the company's revenue, making them priority areas for investment and expansion.

The decision to sell its equity stakes in Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry aligns with MTN's broader strategy to optimize its portfolio and enhance operational efficiency. In addition to the West and Central African region, where the company maintains a robust presence, MTN has also divested its shares in MTN Afghanistan, completing its exit from the Middle East region.

In Guinea-Bissau, MTN's financial performance has been notably challenging, with consistent negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). This led to a breach of loan covenants and significant financial losses for the company.

Despite controlling a secondary market share of approximately 30% in both Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, the contribution of these countries to MTN's overall earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) remains relatively low, representing just 0.7% of the total.

The divestment from Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry underscores MTN's strategic realignment towards markets with stronger growth potential and financial performance. By focusing on key markets in Africa and optimizing its portfolio, MTN aims to strengthen its position as a leading telecommunications provider on the continent.

The completion of the transaction marks a significant milestone for MTN as it continues to adapt its business strategy to evolving market dynamics and emerging opportunities. With a renewed focus on high-potential markets and operational efficiency, MTN is poised for sustainable growth and long-term success in the telecommunications sector.