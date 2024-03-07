MTN Foundation Invests N600m in Y'ellopreneur to Empower 1,000 Female Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

In a significant move to bolster women's entrepreneurship and reduce unemployment among women in Nigeria, MTN Foundation, under its Corporate Social Responsibility wing, has launched Phase 2 of the Y'ellopreneur initiative. This initiative, unveiled in Lagos by Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Director of the MTN Foundation, on International Women's Day 2024, aims to empower 1,000 female entrepreneurs with a whopping investment of N600 million.

The Y'ellopreneur initiative is designed to target female entrepreneurs in medium-sized enterprises, focusing on sectors critical to Nigeria's economy, such as manufacturing, agriculture, ICT, waste management, and energy.

With an application window from March 5 to March 30, 2024, the program seeks women with a minimum of Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) qualification, demonstrating a passion for self-employment and commitment to their business ventures. Odunayo Sanya emphasized the initiative's goal to reduce female unemployment and foster women's development in entrepreneurship through substantial capacity building, financial assistance, and advisory support services.

Financial Support and Capacity Building

The second phase of the Y'ellopreneur initiative promises substantial financial support, with N450 million earmarked for equipment loans at a 2.5% interest rate, benefiting the top 150 qualified entrepreneurs.

Each entrepreneur stands to receive N3 million, with a unique opportunity to have N112,500,000 refunded as grants upon full repayment of the loans. This financial model not only provides the necessary capital for business growth but also encourages responsible financial management among beneficiaries. The initiative also includes comprehensive online training to equip these entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in their respective sectors.

Partnerships for Sustainable Impact

Recognizing the importance of collaboration for achieving sustainable economic development, the MTN Foundation has partnered with various stakeholders, including the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR).

These partnerships aim to amplify the initiative's impact, reaching more women and contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Minister of Women Affairs, highlighted the state's commitment to reducing poverty and expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to uplift women economically. Amina Oyagbola, founder of WISCAR, also applauded the initiative for its alignment with the International Women's Day 2024 theme, "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," and its potential to inspire inclusion and catalyze economic empowerment for women across Nigeria.