Moi International Airport Crowned 2023's Best in Africa Under 2M Passenger Category

Moi International Airport in Mombasa has clinched the prestigious 2023 Best Airport by Size and Region award for Africa in the Under 2 million Passenger Per Year category, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI World). This accolade is part of the esteemed ACI Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey, which evaluates global passenger experiences to identify the top-performing airports in terms of customer service excellence.

Path to Prestige

The ACI World's ASQ Awards are an annual celebration of the highest standards in airport customer experience worldwide, determined through rigorous Departure and Arrival Surveys. Since its inception in 2006, the ASQ programme has grown to be the leading benchmark for measuring airport passenger satisfaction, with participation from over 400 airports across 109 countries. Moi International Airport's recent achievement marks its third consecutive win in this category, having previously been awarded the best airport in Africa in 2021 and 2022.

Leadership Remarks

"I am filled with immense pride and joy for Moi International Airport's significant achievement. Winning the 2023 Best Airport by Size and Region Award from Airports Council International is not only an honor but also a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in customer service," expressed KAA Acting Managing Director Henry Ogoye. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World Director General, also extended his congratulations to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) team, highlighting their commitment to setting a global standard in airport services.

Global Recognition

This recognition by ACI World underscores Moi International Airport's dedication to enhancing the passenger experience through exceptional service and facilities. It establishes the airport as a leader in its category and sets a benchmark for other airports to aspire to. The achievement is a clear signal that the airport is not only a gateway to Kenya's coastal region but also a global leader in providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

As Moi International Airport continues to soar higher in global rankings, its recognition serves as a beacon of excellence in the aviation industry, encouraging continuous improvement and innovation to meet and exceed passenger expectations. This award is not just a testament to the airport's current achievements but also a foundation for future aspirations, setting the stage for further enhancements in service quality and passenger satisfaction.