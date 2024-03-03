Mohammed Investments Scouts Masvingo: Mining, Tourism Sectors Spotlighted

Top executives from South African powerhouse Mohammed Investments, led by Mr Mohammed, landed at Masvingo Airport this morning, marking a significant move towards exploring investment opportunities in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. This strategic visit, facilitated by Marisa Worldwide International under the leadership of Mr Tasunungurwa Marisa, underscores a growing interest in the province's mining and tourism potential. The delegation's arrival aligns with Masvingo's ambitions to boost its provincial GDP, contributing to Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 of achieving an upper-middle-income economy.

Exploring Masvingo's Economic Landscape

The exploration trip by Mohammed Investments included tours of mining operations in Mashava and Bondolfi, showcasing the region's rich mineral resources. Additionally, the team visited the Lake Mutirikwi Dam, where the Great Zimbabwe Hydro Power Company is constructing a 5MW mini-hydro power plant. This project epitomizes the province's efforts towards ensuring a reliable power supply, pivotal for attracting and sustaining foreign investment.

Unlocking Socio-Economic Transformation

Mr Marisa of Marisa Worldwide International expressed enthusiasm about facilitating the engagement between Masvingo and potential investors. The focus on mining and tourism by Mohammed Investments could herald a new era of socio-economic development for the province. Marisa emphasized the synergy between his firm's objectives and the national vision articulated by President Mnangagwa, highlighting the role of indigenous enterprises in national development.

Future Prospects and Collaborations

While formal agreements are yet to be finalized, the groundwork laid by this visit opens the door for future collaborations that could significantly impact Masvingo's economic trajectory. The province's strategic positioning, coupled with its untapped natural and cultural resources, presents a compelling case for investors. As Zimbabwe continues to welcome foreign investment under the "open skies policy," Masvingo is poised to become a key player in the nation's journey towards economic prosperity.

The visit by Mohammed Investments not only shines a spotlight on Masvingo's potential but also reinforces Zimbabwe's broader economic ambitions. By leveraging its rich resources and strategic partnerships, Masvingo is stepping up as a formidable force in the quest for socio-economic transformation, setting a precedent for other provinces.