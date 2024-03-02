Minister Rob Davies to Inaugurate R42 Million Babelegi Industrial Park Revamp, Boosting Regional Economy

Pretoria - In a significant stride towards economic revitalization, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies is set to inaugurate the refurbished Babelegi Industrial Park in Hammanskraal. The R42 million makeover, part of the Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) initiative, aims to invigorate the regional economy by attracting investments and creating jobs in manufacturing and related sectors. This Tuesday's launch marks a pivotal moment in the government's efforts to bolster economic growth in underdeveloped areas.

Strategic Partnerships and Objectives

The DTI's Revitalisation of Industrial Parks Programme seeks to spur economic development in lagging regions. By drawing business investments into these areas, the initiative supports job creation in the manufacturing sector and beyond. Minister Davies emphasized the collaboration with provincial agencies and municipalities, highlighting the North West Development Corporation's ownership of the park and the City of Tshwane's instrumental role in the project's execution.

Revitalization Efforts and Impact

The first phase of the Babelegi Industrial Park's revitalization focused on enhancing security through various upgrades, including invisible fencing and improved lighting. With approximately 261 developed units, of which 188 are currently occupied by a diverse array of businesses, the park is poised for growth. The industries range from textiles and engineering to construction and light manufacturing, promising a significant boost to the local economy through increased business activity and employment opportunities.

High-Profile Attendance and Support

The launch event is expected to draw notable figures such as Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, underscoring the project's importance to the South African government. Their presence signifies strong support for the industrial park's revitalization and its potential to drive regional economic development. As stakeholders and local communities watch closely, the Babelegi Industrial Park stands as a testament to the government's commitment to economic growth and job creation.

As the refurbished Babelegi Industrial Park opens its doors, it heralds a new chapter in the economic development of Hammanskraal and surrounding regions. This initiative not only showcases the potential for public-private partnerships to drive growth but also sets a precedent for similar projects across the country. With strategic investments and a focus on manufacturing and related sectors, South Africa takes a significant step towards sustainable economic development and job creation, offering a brighter future for its citizens.