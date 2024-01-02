en English
Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

On a recent event in Kampala, Uganda, the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) in collaboration with FEMWRITER – Uganda Women Writers Association and Kyambogo University, celebrated the works of Abdul Razak Gurnah. The event drew thousands of eager participants from across the African continent.

Gambian Writer on Migration and African Literature

A standout highlight from the conference was a presentation by Gambian writer, Ma’am Ramatoulie Onikepo Othman, affiliated with the Writers Association of The Gambia. Othman’s paper focused on the theme of ‘Migration and African Literature.’ The presentation offered a comprehensive examination of how contemporary African literary works portray migration issues.

Othman’s discourse traversed a spectrum of topics such as the experiences of undocumented migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and exiled writers. She underscored the growing body of African literature that encapsulates the trends, patterns, and societal impacts of migration.

The Perilous Journey of Migrants

A particularly poignant focus of Othman’s talk was the perilous journeys migrants undertake through the Sahara Desert and across the Mediterranean to reach countries in Europe and the Americas. Referencing data from The Migrant Project (2023), Othman shed light on the high costs and risks associated with these journeys, including the loss of lives and human rights violations faced by survivors.

African Immigrants and Mental Health Challenges

With the rising population of African immigrants in the U.S., the article further discusses the mental health challenges they face, particularly depressive symptoms. The research found that 8.1% of older African immigrants in the Baltimore-Washington area showed clinical depressive symptoms, with trouble falling asleep being the most prevalent symptom.

The article emphasizes the social and environmental factors that contribute to depression, such as immigration, forced migration, and socioeconomic factors. It also refers to the traumatic circumstances, like forced migration, they might have experienced.

With a mission to influence decision-making processes for the greater good of the continent and to make African research noticeable and acknowledged by the international community, the African Researchers Magazine is a non-profit scholarly publication dedicated to promoting and highlighting African research findings.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

