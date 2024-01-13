en English
Africa

Migori County Transformed: Kenyan Government’s Infrastructure Push Bears Fruit

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Migori County Transformed: Kenyan Government’s Infrastructure Push Bears Fruit

In a decisive move to bolster connectivity and trade, the Kenyan government has poured significant resources into infrastructure development in Migori County. The results are palpable, with key projects transforming the region’s landscape and economic dynamics.

Revamping Road Networks

The Masara-Sori-Agolo Muok road, being upgraded to bitumen standards at a cost of Sh1.52 billion, serves as a testament to these efforts. This project is 65% complete and is set to revolutionize trade in the area, particularly benefiting farmers and mineral traders. The 42km road will provide unhindered access to markets, even during the rainy seasons that previously posed significant challenges.

Further, other roads like the Motemorabu/Subakuria/Masaba road and the stretch leading to the Kenya/Tanzania border are also receiving much-needed upgrades. These improvements aim to bolster trade and security, enhancing the region’s overall prosperity.

Boosting Lake Victoria’s Fish Trade

Side by side with these projects, the Masara-Muhuru road is being graded to ease the transportation of fish from Lake Victoria. Traders like William Nyauche have expressed gratitude for these developments, foreseeing a reduction in operational losses.

Paving the Way for Wider Connectivity

In addition to road networks, the government has also completed the Awendo/Mariwa/Oyani road and is actively working on the Kehancha-Ntimaru road, having dedicated a budget of 1.5 billion shillings for the purpose.

Moreover, the Lichota Airstrip is undergoing a radical transformation into a fully-fledged airport. Currently 47% complete, this upgraded airport is expected to stimulate trade and tourism, providing quick access to local and international tourists visiting Maasai Mara, Serengeti parks, and the Thim Lich Ohinga archeological site.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto is set to launch the Kings Bondeni Affordable Housing Project and commission the Naivasha Special Economic Zone Sub Station in Nakuru County. This housing project comprises the construction of 605 units, while the economic zone aims to enhance infrastructure and bureaucratic efficiency, potentially creating over 3,000 jobs for Kenyans. In addition, Ruto will inaugurate the Kiambiriria-Chepsir Road and other development projects in Nyandarua County.

Africa
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

