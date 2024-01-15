MEPs Advocate for Urgent Response to Sudan Crisis to Prevent Sahel Conflict Escalation

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have raised a clarion call for a strategic and coordinated humanitarian response to alleviate the escalating crisis in Sudan. The objective is to stem the conflict's ripple effects across the Sahel region. MEPs have advocated for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the prompt commencement of peace negotiations to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

Advertisment

The Call for Peace

Austrian MEP Hannes Heide has been vocal about the dire need to avert another war in Sudan. Heide stresses that both warring factions must respect a ceasefire and refrain from violence, prerequisites for any meaningful peace talks. Heide underscores the significant role of the European Union (EU) in peacebuilding initiatives, cautioning against the potential exploitation of the conflict by external forces such as the Wagner group, who could use the situation to wage proxy wars, as observed in the Sahel region.

The Humanitarian Crisis

Advertisment

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the Sudanese conflict has triggered a mass exodus, with over 800,000 people fleeing the country and another 334,000 internally displaced. MEPs are advocating for the EU to intensify its efforts to secure humanitarian access and alleviate the suffering of populations within and beyond Sudan's borders.

The Role of the EU

The European External Action Service (EEAS), the EU's diplomatic arm, is tasked with implementing the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy. Its mandate is to promote peace, prosperity, security, and the interests of Europeans worldwide. The EU aims to prevent and resolve conflicts, bolster resilient democracies, advocate for human rights and sustainable development, combat climate change, and contribute to a rules-based global order. In light of the crisis in Sudan, the EU's ability to enact these principles will be tested.

Impact on the Sahel Region

The crisis in Sudan has compounded the ongoing turmoil in the Sahel region, which has resulted in substantial suffering, displacement of millions, and thousands of deaths. The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has escalated since December 15th, triggering a mass displacement of over half a million people. The region's health infrastructure is under strain, with dire health demands stemming from the direct and indirect effects of violence.