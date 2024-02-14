Menstruation: A Silent Barrier to Education in Uganda

Menstruation, a natural biological process, has become a barrier to education for school-going girls in Uganda. As I delve into this issue, the statistics are staggering: over half of the girls who start primary education do not make it to their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) due to menstrual-related challenges. The situation is so dire that activists from various Civil Society Organizations are now urging the government to lower taxes on sanitary towels to improve affordability and accessibility.

The Unseen Crisis: Menstruation and School Dropouts

February 14, 2024 - It's not just about the numbers; it's about the stories behind those numbers. Stories of young girls missing out on their education because they cannot afford or access sanitary products during their menstrual cycle.

A study conducted by the Ministry of Education and Sports in 2020 found that out of 152 girls interviewed, an alarming 71% did not have access to emergency pads at school. This lack of resources leads to absenteeism, with 77% of girls missing 2-3 days of school each month due to menstrual-related challenges.

Together Alive Health Initiative: Advocating for Change

In response to this crisis, the Together Alive Health Initiative has launched a campaign aimed at raising awareness and advocating for policies that ensure sustainable solutions. Their goal is to see the implementation of a comprehensive National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene.

Activists emphasize the need for a multi-sectoral approach, involving parents, schools, and community leaders in providing support and education on menstrual health. They also highlight the importance of investing in sustainable menstrual products like reusable pads.

A Call for Public-Private Partnerships

To make sanitary products more affordable, activists are suggesting public-private partnerships to subsidize the cost of menstrual products. This would be a significant step towards addressing the high dropout rates among school-going girls in Uganda.

As we continue to grapple with this issue, it's clear that menstruation should not be a barrier to education. It's time for concerted efforts to address this unseen crisis and ensure every girl has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive.

This is not just a story about menstruation; it's a story about equality, access, and the right to education. And it's a story that needs to be told.