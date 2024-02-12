Mangochi Murder: Husband Arrested for Wife's Killing, Leaving Infant Orphaned

In a tragic turn of events, Robert Josaya, 34, has been apprehended by the police in Mangochi district for the alleged murder of his wife, Edna Molesi, 27. The incident, which took place on February 11, 2024, has left a 5-month-old baby girl without her parents.

A Marital Dispute Turns Deadly

According to the police report, the couple had a heated argument over suspicions of infidelity. Following this altercation, Josaya reportedly left their matrimonial home. The next morning, neighbors heard the couple's baby crying incessantly. Upon investigating, they discovered Molesi's lifeless body bearing multiple head injuries.

Murder Charges and Ongoing Investigations

Josaya was promptly arrested by the local police. He is currently facing murder charges and is set to appear in court once the investigations are complete. The police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

A Community in Shock

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community in Mangochi district. Neighbors describe the couple as generally peaceful, making the sudden act of violence even more incomprehensible. The local community leaders have called for calm and unity during this difficult time.