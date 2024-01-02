en English
Africa

Maersk Pauses Shipping in Red Sea Following Militant Attack

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Maersk Pauses Shipping in Red Sea Following Militant Attack

Shipping titan, Maersk, has declared an indefinite pause on all voyages through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in light of the recent targeted attack on one of its vessels by militants. This move, an amplification of an earlier 48-hour halt, comes after the Maersk Hangzhou was assaulted by Houthi militants from Yemen over the weekend.

Oil Prices Oscillate Amid Rising Tensions

This geopolitical unrest triggered volatility in oil prices, with an initial surge followed by a decline. However, market analysts assert that oil prices do not yet significantly mirror these tensions. Traders appear to be biding their time, anticipating the evolution of the situation before responding to potential supply disruptions.

The Attack and U.S. Response

Upon the distress signal from the Maersk Hangzhou, U.S. Navy helicopters engaged and neutralized the threat. The swift retaliation resulted in the sinking of three militant boats and the demise of their crews, as reported by the U.S. Central Command.

Exploring Alternative Routes

In a bid to maintain operations, Maersk is currently rerouting vessels, opting for the Cape of Good Hope in Africa as an alternative route where feasible. This decision has the potential to significantly boost global bunker demand, given the extended voyages around Africa induced by this rerouting.

The Red Sea, an internationally significant maritime passage, is a conduit for approximately 12% of global trade and around 3 million barrels of crude oil daily. The security of this region, therefore, is of global economic concern, given its pivotal role in international trade and energy supply. With this recent incident and the subsequent disruption of shipping activities, a spotlight has been cast on the necessity for enhanced security measures in these waters to safeguard global commerce.

Africa
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

