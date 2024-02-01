Lumapixel's Documentary on Coffee Sustainability Earns Cannes Nod

It's not every day that a documentary shakes up the world's perspective on a beloved morning ritual. Sydney-based creative production agency, Lumapixel, has achieved just that with 'The Real Cost Of Coffee,' a compelling brand documentary produced for St Remio. The film has been distinguished as a finalist in the Cannes World Film Festival 'Remembering the Future' awards.

The Documentary's Powerful Message

The film aims to shift the public's perception of coffee. It unearths the unsustainable practices inherent in current coffee production and the adversities faced by the largely female population of coffee farmers. The challenges they confront are manifold, including financial inequality, a lack of proper agronomic training, and the impacts of climate change.

Supporting the Cause

Lumapixel's managing director, Gary Freitas, expressed immense pride in backing St Remio's mission. The agency sought to provoke thought about the origin of coffee and the needs of the growers. This film marks Lumapixel's second expedition to Rwanda in partnership with St Remio, a testament to their ongoing commitment to sustainability projects in Africa.

Consumer's Role in Sustainable Coffee

Julia Tink, St Remio's director, underscored the need for consumers to recognize the genuine issues coffee farmers face. She emphasized the crucial role the documentary plays in illustrating how consumer choices can directly impact and benefit these communities. The documentary is currently being screened at various international film festivals, giving it the global platform it deserves.