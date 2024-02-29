Liquor Sellers Protest in Ibadan Against NAFDAC's Sachet Alcohol Ban, Citing Livelihood Threats

Scores of liquor sellers under the banner of Oyo State Liquor Sellers Association of Nigeria recently organized a peaceful protest at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Ikolaba, Ibadan, expressing their displeasure over the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control's (NAFDAC) prohibition on the production and sales of sachet alcoholic beverages. Led by Chief Gbadegesin Adeagbo and Chief Adebayo Ajibade, the group voiced concerns over the detrimental impact of the ban on their economic well-being and survival.

Advertisment

Grounds for Grievance

The liquor sellers, represented by their association's leadership, highlighted the dependency of over 50,000 members on the daily sales of these alcoholic products for their livelihood. The abrupt prohibition, they argued, would not only inflict economic hardships but also psychological and emotional traumas among the community members. They urged NAFDAC and the Federal Government to reconsider the ban to prevent adverse outcomes, including potential unemployment and social issues among the sellers.

NAFDAC's Stance and Rationale

Advertisment

In response to the protest and grievances, Roseline Ajayi, the South-West Zonal Director of NAFDAC, outlined the agency's motivations behind the ban. The directive aimed to curb the easy accessibility of alcoholic drinks to underage individuals, which poses significant health risks. The decision followed global concerns and a collective resolution at the 2010 World Health Assembly to implement strategies reducing alcohol accessibility to the youth. Despite a five-year grace period provided before the enforcement, the prohibition has been met with resistance and calls for re-evaluation.

Current Status and Future Directions

Amidst the protest, Ajayi mentioned that the National Assembly had issued a suspension on the enforcement of the ban, pending further directives. This development suggests a potential reconsideration or modification of the prohibition policy. As stakeholders await a new ministerial directive, the situation remains fluid, with the livelihoods of thousands hanging in the balance. This issue underscores the complex interplay between public health initiatives and economic realities faced by small businesses and workers in the informal sector.

The ongoing discourse around the NAFDAC's ban on sachet alcohol highlights critical aspects of regulatory actions, their societal impacts, and the need for comprehensive approaches that address public health concerns while mitigating negative economic consequences. As the community and regulatory bodies navigate through these challenges, the ultimate goal remains to foster a healthy, safe, and economically vibrant society.