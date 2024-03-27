Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe Partners with Google Cloud to Empower Local Businesses

TECHNOLOGY firm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, marking a significant milestone in its mission to enhance the digital capabilities of local businesses. This collaboration is set to provide a myriad of advanced cloud computing and AI services, aiming to position Zimbabwe as a technological hub in Africa. Liquid Zimbabwe, led by CEO Wellington Makamure, asserts that this alliance will not only transform lives and boost economies but also place Africa on the global tech stage.

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Technology

The partnership between Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe and Google Cloud promises to bring cutting-edge technology to the forefront of Zimbabwean businesses. By leveraging Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and AI capabilities, companies will have the opportunity to drive innovation, automate processes, and enhance decision-making. CEO Wellington Makamure emphasized the transformative power of AI in reshaping industries, offering personalized customer experiences, predictive analytics, and more efficient business models.

Expanding Digital Access and Education

As part of its commitment to societal advancement, Liquid is dedicated to expanding internet access across Zimbabwe, including to students and faculty at over 52 universities and tertiary institutions, as well as providing free internet to over 800 schools in partnership with the Higherlife Foundation. This initiative not only supports educational development but also contributes to the overall growth of the digital landscape in Zimbabwe. With a notable increase in internet users, the partnership aims to further accelerate digital literacy and connectivity across the nation.

Anticipating the Impact on Zimbabwe's Digital Landscape

The strategic alliance between Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe and Google Cloud is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the country's digital ecosystem. By fostering technological advancement and providing access to advanced cloud services and AI, Zimbabwean businesses and institutions are poised for significant growth. The partnership reflects a broader trend towards embracing digital transformation and positions Zimbabwe as a key player in the global digital economy. With this collaboration, Zimbabwe steps closer to realizing its potential as a leading tech hub in Africa.