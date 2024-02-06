Liberia's Battle Against Female Genital Mutilation: A Ban Without Legal Enforcement

Over 200 million girls and women worldwide have endured the severe physical and psychological trauma of female genital mutilation (FGM), a human rights abuse identified by the World Health Organization (WHO). In a move towards eliminating this harmful practice, Liberia's National Council of Chiefs and Elders declared a nationwide ban on FGM on February 6, 2023, aligning with the International Day of Zero Tolerance of FGM. This commitment, however, comes without the weight of law as Liberia remains one of the few countries in the region without legislation against FGM.

Awaiting Legal Enforcement

At the Generation Equality Forum in Paris in 2021, Liberia pledged to end Gender-Based Violence and harmful practices like FGM. Despite this pledge and the subsequent ban, the lack of legal enforcement leaves the situation precarious. Comfort Lamptey, UN Women's representative in Liberia, has urged lawmakers to adopt the 'An Act Prohibiting Female Genital Mutilation of 2022,' which was left unimplemented by the previous legislature. Traditional Queen Julie Endee also underscored the need for legal reinforcement to give the ban more strength.

Traditional Ceremonies and Economic Programs

Efforts to enforce the ban have taken shape in traditional ceremonies conducted in four out of the eleven counties where FGM is prevalent. The celebration of this year's Zero Tolerance for FGM took place in Vezela, Lofa County, with activities aimed at eradicating the practice. Beyond the ceremonies, UN Women, with backing from the EU and UN Spotlight Initiative, has established vocational and heritage centers in several counties. These centers aim to provide alternative livelihoods for former FGM practitioners, benefiting at least 800 individuals through economic programs and skills training, thereby paving the way for a future without FGM.