Africa

Liberian Leaders Honor Late LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Liberian Leaders Honor Late LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah

On January 8, a ceremony of remembrance and honor unfolded at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) headquarters in Paynesville, Liberia. President George Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, and other government officials gathered to sign the condolence book for the late Commissioner General, Thomas Doe Nah. The event was imbued with solemn respect, drawing together a diverse crowd, which included family members, LRA staff, friends, and sympathizers.

Legacy of Innovation and Transparency

Thomas Doe Nah passed away on December 23, 2023, in India after an illness. His death has left a profound impact on those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Nah is held in high esteem for the innovative digital solutions he implemented during his tenure at the LRA. These advancements not only brought about greater transparency but also significantly increased domestic revenue.

Record-Breaking Revenue Increase

In a singular year under Nah’s leadership, Liberia saw an unprecedented rise in domestic revenue, reaching over $750 million. This substantial increase is testament to Nah’s exceptional leadership skills and his commitment to Liberia’s economic prosperity. His strategic initiatives played a vital role in transforming Liberia’s tax administration, setting a high bar for successors.

Remembering Thomas Doe Nah

A funeral scheduled for January 18 will honor Thomas Doe Nah’s contributions and legacy. As Liberia mourns the loss of one of its visionary leaders, the nation also celebrates Nah’s indelible impact on its tax administration and economy. His legacy of innovation, transparency, and fiscal growth will continue to inspire and guide Liberia’s future economic endeavors.

Africa
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

