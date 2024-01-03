Liberia Tanker Explosion: Solidarity Amidst Tragedy as UBCAA and Others Step Up

On December 26, 2023, the people of Totota, Bong County, central Liberia, witnessed a tragedy that shook the nation—a gas tanker explosion that claimed at least 70 lives and left dozens injured. This incident magnified the stark absence of immediate response from the Police and Liberia National Fire Service, and the desperate poverty that heightened the casualty count. The tragedy underscored the urgent need for basic life-saving services in the country’s health system, mobile teams to patrol streets during festive seasons, and for law enforcement presence in crowd-concentrated areas to prevent such heartrending incidences in the future.

The UNHCR and LNRCS Join Hands

In the wake of the incident, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) stepped up, donating various items—including blankets, sleeping mats, buckets, soap, tarpaulins, hand gloves, mosquito nets, solar lamps, and dry erase boards—to the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), bolstering their capacity for humanitarian intervention. This timely donation was received with gratitude by the LNRCS, enabling them to better support and care for the explosion victims.

UBCAA Steps Up

Elsewhere, the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA), a non-profit organization based in the USA, rose to the occasion, providing emergency relief donation of food and medical supplies valued at USD $8,000 to Phebe Hospital in Bong County. The UBCAA, which serves as a platform for individuals connected to Bong County in Liberia, has a history of responding to humanitarian crises affecting the region. Nuwoe Kellen, the Country Director of UBCAA, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting the recovery efforts and ongoing challenges faced by the hospital.

The UBCAA, through its National President, Caimon Joe Gbamokollie, conveyed their condolences and recognized the efforts of first responders and medical teams. They also acknowledged the actions of the Bong County Legislative Caucus in the relief efforts. The UBCAA appealed to the President of Liberia to declare a national disaster in light of the tragedy.

Response from Phebe Hospital and the President-Elect

Dr. Minnie Sankawulo Ricks, Chief Medical Officer of Phebe Hospital, expressed gratitude for the targeted aid, noting that it specifically addressed the needs of the explosion victims. The intervention came at a time when the hospital reported one victim’s death and over 20 victims transferred to other hospitals in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai pledged ten million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice to the victims of the Totota tanker explosion. He also emphasized the need for citizens to prioritize safety education and preparedness for emergencies in his visit to the bereaved families.

The tragic explosion in Bong County has ignited a wave of solidarity and aid from both national and international organizations, bringing to light the critical need for improved safety systems and immediate response mechanisms. As the people of Bong County grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, the contributions from the UBCAA, UNHCR, LNRCS, and the President-Elect offer a glimmer of hope in the face of tragedy.