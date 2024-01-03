en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Liberia Tanker Explosion: Solidarity Amidst Tragedy as UBCAA and Others Step Up

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Liberia Tanker Explosion: Solidarity Amidst Tragedy as UBCAA and Others Step Up

On December 26, 2023, the people of Totota, Bong County, central Liberia, witnessed a tragedy that shook the nation—a gas tanker explosion that claimed at least 70 lives and left dozens injured. This incident magnified the stark absence of immediate response from the Police and Liberia National Fire Service, and the desperate poverty that heightened the casualty count. The tragedy underscored the urgent need for basic life-saving services in the country’s health system, mobile teams to patrol streets during festive seasons, and for law enforcement presence in crowd-concentrated areas to prevent such heartrending incidences in the future.

The UNHCR and LNRCS Join Hands

In the wake of the incident, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) stepped up, donating various items—including blankets, sleeping mats, buckets, soap, tarpaulins, hand gloves, mosquito nets, solar lamps, and dry erase boards—to the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), bolstering their capacity for humanitarian intervention. This timely donation was received with gratitude by the LNRCS, enabling them to better support and care for the explosion victims.

UBCAA Steps Up

Elsewhere, the United Bong County Association in the Americas (UBCAA), a non-profit organization based in the USA, rose to the occasion, providing emergency relief donation of food and medical supplies valued at USD $8,000 to Phebe Hospital in Bong County. The UBCAA, which serves as a platform for individuals connected to Bong County in Liberia, has a history of responding to humanitarian crises affecting the region. Nuwoe Kellen, the Country Director of UBCAA, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting the recovery efforts and ongoing challenges faced by the hospital.

The UBCAA, through its National President, Caimon Joe Gbamokollie, conveyed their condolences and recognized the efforts of first responders and medical teams. They also acknowledged the actions of the Bong County Legislative Caucus in the relief efforts. The UBCAA appealed to the President of Liberia to declare a national disaster in light of the tragedy.

Response from Phebe Hospital and the President-Elect

Dr. Minnie Sankawulo Ricks, Chief Medical Officer of Phebe Hospital, expressed gratitude for the targeted aid, noting that it specifically addressed the needs of the explosion victims. The intervention came at a time when the hospital reported one victim’s death and over 20 victims transferred to other hospitals in Monrovia.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai pledged ten million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice to the victims of the Totota tanker explosion. He also emphasized the need for citizens to prioritize safety education and preparedness for emergencies in his visit to the bereaved families.

The tragic explosion in Bong County has ignited a wave of solidarity and aid from both national and international organizations, bringing to light the critical need for improved safety systems and immediate response mechanisms. As the people of Bong County grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, the contributions from the UBCAA, UNHCR, LNRCS, and the President-Elect offer a glimmer of hope in the face of tragedy.

0
Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Ethiopia's Strategic Move: Securing Access to Red Sea via Somaliland Pact
In a strategic move to gain access to the Red Sea, Ethiopia has entered into a pact with the self-proclaimed independent region of Somaliland, securing a 50-year lease for naval base establishment and commercial maritime services in the Gulf of Aden. This development holds significant implications, granting Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, coveted access to a
Ethiopia's Strategic Move: Securing Access to Red Sea via Somaliland Pact
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
50 mins ago
Kenya's Maritime Sector Eyes Revival Under New Leadership Amid Uganda's Legal Challenge
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
1 hour ago
Unfolding Events: From Colorado Supreme Court Siege to Positive Initiatives
Egypt Stands with Somalia in Maritime Dispute with Ethiopia
5 mins ago
Egypt Stands with Somalia in Maritime Dispute with Ethiopia
France Closes Embassy in Niger Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations
10 mins ago
France Closes Embassy in Niger Indefinitely Amid Strained Relations
Obasanjo Reflects on Africa's Debt Crisis and the Importance of Leadership
21 mins ago
Obasanjo Reflects on Africa's Debt Crisis and the Importance of Leadership
Latest Headlines
World News
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
18 seconds
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
32 seconds
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
41 seconds
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
1 min
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
1 min
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
1 min
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
The Green Party: A Beacon of Change in Politics
1 min
The Green Party: A Beacon of Change in Politics
Garrett Wilson: A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Team Struggles
1 min
Garrett Wilson: A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Team Struggles
Galatasaray Ekmas Narrowly Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Match Against Bertram Derthona Tortona
2 mins
Galatasaray Ekmas Narrowly Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Match Against Bertram Derthona Tortona
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
59 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app