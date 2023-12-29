en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Lagos’ Economic Downturn: A Catalyst for Rising Child Labor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
Lagos’ Economic Downturn: A Catalyst for Rising Child Labor

In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic downturn has sparked a worrying rise in child labor. The struggle to make ends meet has pushed families to desperate measures, with children taking to the streets to hawk goods in an attempt to augment their families’ income. At the heart of this crisis is 13-year-old Esther Onyeka, who, under harsh circumstances, has become a street hawker, selling groundnuts to support her family.

The Tragedy of Child Hawkers

The financial woes of Onyeka’s family is a painful reflection of many households in Lagos. Esther’s father, whose business is barely surviving, and her mother, burdened with unpaid debts from her fruit-selling venture, have inadvertently compelled their daughter into this dire situation. The economic hardship has also stalled the education of these children, as they often miss school due to unpaid fees or lack of necessary materials.

The surge in child hawking isn’t confined to Onyeka’s experience but is a widespread phenomenon observed across various traffic points in Lagos. Despite the risks, including road accidents, robbery, or even rape, an increasing number of children are seen hawking items such as snacks, oranges, bottled water, and handkerchiefs. This trend is confirmed by adult hawkers who notice new, younger faces joining their ranks.

(Read Also: Lagos Council Chairman Rasak Ajala Launches N250m Empowerment Program)

Economic Conditions and Child Vulnerability

The grim reality of child labor in Lagos illuminates the vulnerability of these children and the harsh economic conditions forcing families into such distressing choices. In recent times, Nigeria has seen a disturbing surge in child labor, casting a shadow over the nation’s socio-economic landscape. The escalation in malnutrition, abuse, and exploitation suffered by Nigerian children is alarming, with figures showing 3 million malnourished children, 12 million stunted, 3 million wasted, and 23.5 million anemic.

(Read Also: Ekigho Ehiosun: A Journey from Nigeria’s Local Leagues to International Stardom)

Addressing the Crisis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that malnutrition inflates healthcare costs, reduces productivity, and hinders economic growth, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and ill health. The cost of preventing malnutrition per child is pegged at N11,000, or roughly five dollars per year, while treatment costs almost ten times as much. The crux of the matter lies in the urgent need for investments and funding in nutrition to reduce malnutrition and improve diet quality in Nigeria, paving the way for a healthier, more prosperous future for these children.

Read More

0
Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Museveni Highlights Factory Impact on Uganda's Economy, Warns Against Corruption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Uganda's Coffee Production Soars, Posing Opportunities and Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Somalia's Path to Normalcy: PM Vows to Remove Roadblocks in Mogadishu

By Mazhar Abbas

Uganda's Prosperity Blueprint: Museveni Advocates High-Value Activities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

NASA's Advanced Plant Habitat: Probing Plant Growth in Space ...
@Africa · 20 mins
NASA's Advanced Plant Habitat: Probing Plant Growth in Space ...
heart comment 0
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact

By Salman Khan

Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

By BNN Correspondents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique's Komati River
Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions
Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
52 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
3 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
4 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
4 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
5 mins
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
5 mins
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
7 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
9 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
10 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
52 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
4 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
11 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
40 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
41 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
54 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app