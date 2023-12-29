Lagos’ Economic Downturn: A Catalyst for Rising Child Labor

In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic downturn has sparked a worrying rise in child labor. The struggle to make ends meet has pushed families to desperate measures, with children taking to the streets to hawk goods in an attempt to augment their families’ income. At the heart of this crisis is 13-year-old Esther Onyeka, who, under harsh circumstances, has become a street hawker, selling groundnuts to support her family.

The Tragedy of Child Hawkers

The financial woes of Onyeka’s family is a painful reflection of many households in Lagos. Esther’s father, whose business is barely surviving, and her mother, burdened with unpaid debts from her fruit-selling venture, have inadvertently compelled their daughter into this dire situation. The economic hardship has also stalled the education of these children, as they often miss school due to unpaid fees or lack of necessary materials.

The surge in child hawking isn’t confined to Onyeka’s experience but is a widespread phenomenon observed across various traffic points in Lagos. Despite the risks, including road accidents, robbery, or even rape, an increasing number of children are seen hawking items such as snacks, oranges, bottled water, and handkerchiefs. This trend is confirmed by adult hawkers who notice new, younger faces joining their ranks.

Economic Conditions and Child Vulnerability

The grim reality of child labor in Lagos illuminates the vulnerability of these children and the harsh economic conditions forcing families into such distressing choices. In recent times, Nigeria has seen a disturbing surge in child labor, casting a shadow over the nation’s socio-economic landscape. The escalation in malnutrition, abuse, and exploitation suffered by Nigerian children is alarming, with figures showing 3 million malnourished children, 12 million stunted, 3 million wasted, and 23.5 million anemic.

Addressing the Crisis

The World Health Organisation (WHO) asserts that malnutrition inflates healthcare costs, reduces productivity, and hinders economic growth, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and ill health. The cost of preventing malnutrition per child is pegged at N11,000, or roughly five dollars per year, while treatment costs almost ten times as much. The crux of the matter lies in the urgent need for investments and funding in nutrition to reduce malnutrition and improve diet quality in Nigeria, paving the way for a healthier, more prosperous future for these children.

