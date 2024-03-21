Lafarge Africa Unveils 20km Road in Cross River, Boosting Community Connectivity and Safety

Lafarge Africa Plc recently inaugurated a 20km evacuation road in the Mfamosing Area of Cross River State, marking a significant stride in its corporate social responsibility endeavors. This development not only aims to enhance operational safety and efficiency but also to foster improved connectivity for both the company and its host communities. Group Managing Director, Lolu Alade Akinyemi, highlighted the project as a testament to Lafarge's dedication to safety, excellence, and fostering positive community change.

Strategic Planning and Collaborative Efforts

The unveiling of the new evacuation road is the result of extensive planning, dedication, and collaboration between Lafarge Africa and various stakeholders. Designed to replace an outdated and hazardous route, this project underscores the company's commitment to community development and sustainable progress. Adebode Adefioye, the Chairman, emphasized the road as a manifestation of collective vision and perseverance, symbolizing the power of collaboration in effecting meaningful change.

Community and Economic Impact

The new road is expected to have a profound impact on the communities it serves by improving safety, enhancing connectivity, and stimulating economic growth. Over a million man-hours were invested in the project, achieving it with zero Lost Time Incidents, further showcasing Lafarge's unwavering commitment to safety and excellence. The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, and Etinyin Otu Asuquo Otu Mesembe, the Traditional Ruler of Odukpani Traditional Council, both lauded Lafarge for its significant contribution to infrastructural development and community welfare.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Corporate Responsibility

This initiative is a clear indicator of Lafarge Africa's dedication to not only its operational success but also to the well-being of its host communities. Through such projects, Lafarge sets a precedent for how corporations can actively contribute to societal development and sustainability. The successful completion of the evacuation road not only facilitates smoother operations for Lafarge but also opens up new avenues for community development and economic prosperity in the region.