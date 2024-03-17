KZN North Coast Skipper, Charter Boat MAGNUM TOO Missing Near Mozambique Border

A charter boat named MAGNUM TOO, captained by a well-known KZN North Coast skipper, is currently missing at sea near the Mozambique border, sparking a wide search operation and concerns of possible foul play.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has commenced search efforts, including deploying a private fixed-wing aircraft, to locate the missing vessel, last seen heading towards Sodwana Bay with skipper John Matambu and an unidentified passenger or passengers aboard.

Search Efforts Intensify

Since the report of the missing charter ski boat late Saturday afternoon, search efforts have been intensified along the coastline from Sodwana Bay northward. NSRI Richards Bay deputy station commander Norman Rautenbach highlighted the involvement of various community members and coast watchers, who have been vigilant throughout the night for any distress signals or sightings of MAGNUM TOO.

Despite these efforts, the ski boat remains missing, and concerns over the safety of those onboard have escalated, particularly given the unverified nature of the charter and the identities of the passengers.

Possible Foul Play Suspected

As the search continues, unsettling details emerge suggesting the ski boat's disappearance may not be a simple case of being lost at sea. The path MAGNUM TOO is believed to have taken, heading north past Banga Neck possibly towards Inhaca, and its failure to return or report to Sodwana Bay as expected, have raised alarms.

Rautenbach expressed hope that foul play is not involved, but the circumstances have undeniably led to increased apprehension about the crew and passengers' fate. Authorities are investigating the possibility that false information was provided upon chartering the boat, complicating the search efforts.

Community and Authorities Rally Together

The disappearance of MAGNUM TOO has united the local community and authorities in a shared goal to find the missing ski boat and its occupants. The NSRI has issued a marine radio all-ships alert, urging vessels along the northern coastline of KZN and beyond to report any sightings.

Simultaneously, the public is encouraged to come forward with any information that could aid in the search. As the operation continues, the community holds onto hope for the safe return of John Matambu and his passengers, reflecting the tight-knit nature of the maritime community and their collective resolve in the face of adversity.

As the search for MAGNUM TOO and its crew continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced at sea and the importance of community and professional solidarity in times of crisis.

The unfolding situation underscores the critical need for accurate information and cooperation in search and rescue operations, as the maritime community awaits any news of the missing boat and its occupants. With every passing hour, the urgency of the mission grows, yet so does the determination of those involved to bring their fellow seafarers home.