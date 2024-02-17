KUCCPS Extends Application Deadline: A Commitment to Equitable Access in Higher Education

In a significant move aimed at ensuring equitable access to higher education, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has announced an extension of its application deadline to February 26, 2024. This extension, catalyzed by both technical challenges and a desire to accommodate more applicants, underscores a commitment to leaving no student behind in the quest for university and college placements.

Addressing Technical Difficulties and Widening Opportunities

Initially set to close on February 22, the application window was broadened in response to technical glitches experienced by applicants on the KUCCPS portal. This decision comes as a relief to many parents and students who encountered challenges in submitting their applications on time. The Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wahome, emphasized the organization's dedication to resolving these issues promptly, ensuring that every student seeking higher education opportunities would be accommodated.

In particular, the extension is a beacon of hope for students with mean grades between C and E. These students are strongly encouraged to consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities, which remain underutilized despite offering viable paths to gainful employment and career progression. With a significant portion of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates scoring below the university entry threshold, TVETs present an alternative route to higher education and skill development.

Championing Inclusivity and Support

The KUCCPS has been proactive in its efforts to support students across the academic spectrum. Special attention is being given to those who scored an E in their KCSE examinations, encouraging them to apply for government-sponsored courses in various fields. This initiative reflects a broader strategy to diversify educational opportunities and cater to the needs of all Kenyan students, regardless of their exam scores.

Furthermore, the placement service is working closely with higher education institutions and Huduma Centres across the country to facilitate the application process. This collaboration aims to alleviate the challenges faced by students and ensure that everyone interested in furthering their education can do so without hindrance.

Empowering Students with Choice and Flexibility

Since the opening of the application portal on February 8, KUCCPS has offered a range of courses, from degree programs to certificates, across universities, TVETs, Teachers Training Colleges, and the Kenya Medical Training College. Despite a higher preference for degree programs among applicants, the placement service continues to advocate for the benefits of TVET courses. These programs not only equip students with practical skills but also address the critical skills gap in the Kenyan job market.

With the deadline extension, KUCCPS aims to empower more students with the flexibility to choose paths that best suit their interests and career aspirations. This initiative is part of a broader commitment to enhancing access to education and nurturing the next generation of professionals in Kenya.