Kigali Hosts Africa Food Systems Summit 2024: A Rallying Call for Sustainable Agriculture Amid Global Crises

The Africa Food Systems (AFS) Forum, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), is set to kick off the much-anticipated Africa Food Systems Annual Summit 2024. Scheduled for March 26 at the Kigali International Convention Center (KCC), this event marks a significant milestone in the quest for sustainable agriculture and food security on the continent. With crises such as Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the Israel-Hamas situation affecting Africa, the summit's timing couldn't be more critical.

Addressing Current Challenges and Opportunities

According to Amath Pathé Sene, Managing Director of AFS, the summit is not just a convening of stakeholders but a crucial step towards addressing the pressing issues of food security, nutrition, and employment for the youth and women. The current global and regional challenges have underscored the urgency for African nations to accelerate their efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and the targets set by the Malabo Declaration, including allocating at least 10% of public expenditure to agriculture.

Spotlight on Innovations and Collaborations

As the summit approaches, the focus is on innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to transform African food systems. The event will highlight successful case studies, including the World Bank's support for agriculture projects in Niger and Mary's Meals' humanitarian efforts in Ethiopia's Tigray region. These examples not only demonstrate the potential for positive change but also the importance of addressing energy needs through initiatives like the Niger Solar Electricity Access Project (NESAP) and improving agricultural productivity with technologies such as PARIIS.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The Africa Food Systems Summit 2024 in Kigali represents a pivotal moment for the continent to come together and forge a path towards sustainable agriculture and food security. With only six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and one year for the Malabo Declaration's targets, the summit serves as a call to action for governments, private sector stakeholders, and the international community to intensify their efforts. As Africa faces multifaceted crises, the summit's outcomes could very well determine the future of food systems on the continent.