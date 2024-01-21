KFC's Add Hope Campaign Collects Over R19 Million for Charity

When the spirit of giving envelops the festive season, corporate social responsibility initiatives like KFC's Add Hope campaign come into their own. This year, the campaign achieved unprecedented success, collecting over R19 million in donations for the Gift of the Givers Foundation. The substantial amount raised serves as an emblem of the campaign's effectiveness, and more importantly, the generosity of KFC's customers.

Small Change, Big Impact

The concept behind the Add Hope campaign is simple yet powerful. Customers were encouraged to add an additional R2 to their orders, transforming their meal purchase into an act of charity. The millions raised from these small individual donations are a testament to the power of collective action, underscoring the fact that when many hands make light work, even the smallest contributions can accumulate into a significant impact.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation

The beneficiary of the Add Hope campaign, the Gift of the Givers Foundation, is the largest disaster response non-governmental organization of African origin on the African continent. Known for its unwavering commitment to providing disaster relief and support services, the foundation offers a range of aid, including search and rescue, primary healthcare, and the provision of food, water, and shelter.

Enabling Aid and Assistance

The funds raised through the Add Hope campaign will play a crucial role in bolstering the foundation's efforts to deliver aid and assistance to those most in need. This financial influx will enable the organization to extend its reach, enhance its services, and ultimately, touch more lives with its humanitarian work.

The successful outcome of the Add Hope campaign serves as a potent reminder of the importance and impact of corporate social responsibility initiatives. It encourages other corporations to follow suit, leveraging their platforms and customer base to address pressing humanitarian challenges. The story of the Add Hope campaign is a heartening one, showcasing how a simple meal purchase can transform into a beacon of hope for those in need.