Kenyatta University Mourns 11 Students: Vigil and Memorial for Road Accident Victims

Emotions ran high at Kenyatta University (KU) grounds on Friday evening as students, faculty, and staff united in mourning for 11 departed colleagues. These students tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Monday, near Voi town, sparking a wave of grief across the university community. A solemn candle-light vigil was held, with participants holding portraits of their departed colleagues, symbolizing unity and remembrance in the face of tragedy.

Advertisment

Heartfelt Tributes and a Community in Mourning

The vigil saw the Kenyatta University Students Association (KUSA) President Sarova Bonaya, alongside University Executive Dean School of Pure and Applied Sciences Prof. Michael Gicharu, lead the community in paying their respects. Bonaya's message of hope and resilience resonated with many, emphasizing the collective strength needed to navigate through this difficult time. Prof. Gicharu shared the shock and difficulty the university faced in absorbing the news, highlighting the deep impact the incident has had on the academic community.

Remembering the Lives Lost

Advertisment

The tragic accident occurred as the students were on their way to Mombasa for an academic excursion. Their school bus collided with a truck in the Maungu area, leading to the untimely death of 11 students. The university has announced that a memorial service will be held on Sunday at the Kenyatta University Graduation Square Grounds, providing an opportunity for further reflection and commemoration. The memorial service aims to offer solace and closure to the grieving community, while honoring the memories of those lost.

Community Support and Healing

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Kenyatta University community has come together to support one another. Classes were suspended for three days to allow students and staff to mourn and reflect on the loss. As the university prepares for the memorial service, there is a strong sense of unity and shared purpose in healing. The incident has not only brought the university closer but has also highlighted the importance of safety in academic excursions. The Kenyatta University fraternity, alongside the wider community, continues to offer condolences and support to the families of the deceased, promising to remember and honor their lives.

As the Kenyatta University community looks towards the future, the memory of the 11 students will serve as a reminder of the fragility of life and the strength found in unity. The healing process will be long and challenging, but the collective spirit of the university promises resilience and hope. The upcoming memorial service will be a significant step in honoring the departed and moving forward as a community committed to supporting one another in times of grief.