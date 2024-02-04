Kenya's Tourism Revival: New Initiatives Unveiled to Boost Sector

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife in Kenya has unveiled a comprehensive blueprint aimed at revitalizing the country's tourism sector. As announced by Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua during a stakeholder engagement meeting held in Malindi, Kilifi county, the plan's linchpin is the purchase of beach cleaning trucks and vehicles for tourist police, made possible through funds from the Tourism Fund.

Reviving Kenya's Tourism Landscape

Other integral components of this tourism recovery strategy encapsulate the extension of Malindi International Airport, infrastructure development, bolstered security, beach cleaning, and enhanced lighting systems. These points of focus will be meticulously incorporated into a report for judicious fund allocation.

Masterplan for Sustainable Tourism

Mutua also shed light on a government masterplan that envisages the construction of a second port in Takaungu. This port is set to accommodate cruise ships, opening up new avenues for tourist influx. The government also plans to develop new tourism circuits across all 47 counties, underpinned by an aggressive marketing strategy that targets Africa's untapped potential.

Environmental Concerns and Community Engagement

On the environmental front, the meeting underscored the need for improved waste management, advocating for the development of the Mqamburui dunes and the establishment of another international airport in Malindi. Local stakeholders recommended hosting tourism conferences in the region and expressed their opposition to the Uyombo nuclear project.

Highlighting the Kenya Riviera Kilifi project, the Kilifi Tourism executive outlined plans to position Kilifi as a unique destination. The community stands to gain from investments into small structures aimed at boosting tourism at the Sabaki estuary.