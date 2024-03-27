Kenya's President Ruto to Open Zimbabwe's 64th International Trade Fair, Showcasing Global Innovation

With global eyes turning towards Zimbabwe, preparations are in full swing for the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), set to be officially opened by Kenya's President, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto.

Scheduled for April 23-27, 2024, in Bulawayo, the event promises to be a vibrant showcase of innovation under the theme 'Innovation: The Catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade.'

Unfolding the Global Economic Tapestry

The ZITF, a beacon for trade and industrialisation, is gearing up to welcome an impressive lineup of 466 direct exhibitors, including 65 first-timers, indicating a robust interest in Zimbabwe's burgeoning market.

A notable 96 percent of the available exhibition space has already been taken up, reflecting the high anticipation surrounding the event. Furthermore, the fair will host 25 international exhibitors from 21 diverse countries, including the United States, China, and nations from the European Union, showcasing a global trust in Zimbabwe's trade potential.

Apart from the exhibition, the ZITF will feature the ZITF Welcome Cocktail and the ZITF International Business Conference, both set to be officially opened by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The agenda also includes the ZITF Charity Golf Challenge, Diplomats Forum, Connect Africa Symposium, and Tourism Night, each designed to foster economic partnerships through entrepreneurship and sustainable progress.

These side events, particularly the Connect Africa Symposium and the Diplomats Forum, will delve into entrepreneurial routes to sustainable progress and economic partnerships, respectively.

A Platform for Economic Renaissance

As the fair approaches its grand opening, the anticipation builds not only for the showcasing of innovations but for the potential economic partnerships it will foster. With the participation of a myriad of sectors and nations, the ZITF stands as a testament to Zimbabwe's role in driving African industrialisation and trade.

The inclusion of first-time exhibitors and international delegates underscores a growing confidence in Zimbabwe's market and its ability to connect Africa to the global economic landscape.

As Zimbabwe prepares to host this landmark event, the spotlight on innovation, coupled with the presence of global leaders, sets the stage for a trade fair that could very well shape the future of trade and industrialisation in Africa. With the eyes of the world on Bulawayo, the 2024 ZITF promises to be not just an exhibition, but a pivotal moment in the continent's economic journey.