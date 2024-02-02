Kenya's National Youth Service Recruitment Set to Begin, Government Plans Labour Export

The National Youth Service (NYS) in Kenya is primed for its annual recruitment exercise, scheduled to run from February 5 to February 9. This announcement came from Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who also unveiled plans to integrate NYS officers into the government's Labour Export Programme. This move will enable the Kenyan youth's skills to be harnessed and utilized on an international scale.

NYS and the Labour Export Programme

The incorporation of NYS officers into the Labour Export Programme signifies the government's commitment to leveraging the country's young population for economic transformation. As part of this initiative, efforts are underway to facilitate passport issuance at NYS Headquarters. This measure aims to support the seamless transition of NYS officers into international professions.

Revamping the Recruitment Process

During a meeting with NYS Recruiting Officers, Secretary Kuria underscored the need for an unbiased and transparent selection process. The objective is to rectify previous recruitment flaws and ensure equal opportunities for all candidates. The recruitment exercise will be conducted on a ward basis, with slots allocated in accordance with each ward's population. This strategic approach seeks to address regional disparities and promote nationwide representation within the NYS ranks.

From NYS to Police Force

Under the directive of President William Ruto, 80% of new recruits for the police, defence forces, wildlife, and forestry services are expected to emerge from the NYS. Kuria stated that a significant number of NYS graduates are anticipated to join the police force. This strategy reflects the Kenya Kwanza Administration's commitment to nurturing the country's youthful demographic for a more robust economic future.