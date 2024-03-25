Kenya's Massive Crackdown: 18,000 Bars Closed, 14 Distilleries Destroyed to Combat Illicit Liquor

Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has made a groundbreaking announcement confirming the closure of over 18,000 premises for violating the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. Speaking in Kisii, Kindiki detailed the government's aggressive measures against establishments operating illegally or without appropriate licenses, alongside the destruction of 14 distilleries implicated in producing harmful substances. This initiative is part of a broader campaign to eradicate the menace of illicit brews and drugs devastating communities across Kenya.

Intensive Nationwide Operations

The crackdown has seen the shuttering of 6,500 premises licensed but found in contravention of national laws, and an additional 12,150 establishments operating without any form of licensing. Interior CS Kindiki emphasized the supremacy of national law over county regulations, leading to the revocation of licenses that were issued contrary to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. The operations have not only targeted retail outlets but also clamped down on 14 distilleries producing illicit alcohol, with their infrastructure destroyed to halt the production of these dangerous brews.

Impact on Society and Crime

CS Kindiki highlighted the destructive impact of illicit brews and drugs on Kenyan society, especially among the youth, describing these substances as 'poisonous' and 'unhealthy.' The government has drawn a link between the consumption of illicit brews and the surge in criminal activities, noting a significant decrease in crime rates following the initiation of these crackdowns. The efforts are in alignment with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's earlier commitment to fighting illicit brews, drugs, and substance abuse, showcasing a unified governmental stance against these societal ills.

New Legislative Measures

In response to the ongoing crisis, the government announced plans for new legislation aimed at eradicating the production and consumption of illicit brews and drugs. This includes the suspension of licenses for second-generation alcohol distillers and manufacturers, and the shutdown of bars and alcohol outlets operating in residential areas or near educational institutions. These measures are intended to reinforce existing laws and introduce stricter regulations to protect citizens from the dangers of substance abuse.

As Kenya continues its battle against illicit brews and drugs, the recent crackdown marks a significant step in safeguarding public health and safety. The government's decisive actions reflect a deep commitment to uprooting the sources of these societal menaces. While the road ahead may present challenges, the current momentum ignites hope for a healthier, safer future for all Kenyans.