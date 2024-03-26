Kenya's Happiness Levels Decline in 2024, Marking First Drop Since 2018: World Happiness Report

Kenya has experienced a notable decline in happiness levels, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report, marking the first downturn since 2018. President William Ruto addressed concerns at the 6th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, highlighting the challenges facing the nation. The report, which saw Kenya ranked 114 out of 143 countries, reflects a growing sentiment of discontent amidst tough economic conditions.

Economic Strains and Increased Taxation

Kenya's slide in happiness can be attributed to a variety of factors, most notably the economic pressures that have intensified over the past year. The introduction of new taxes, including a controversial 1.5% housing levy as part of the Affordable Housing Act, has burdened Kenyans. Additionally, increases in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions and adjustments to other taxes have led to higher costs for basic commodities, affecting the overall quality of life.

Demographic Insights

The report provides a detailed analysis of happiness levels across different age groups in Kenya. Young Kenyans, those below 30, have been identified as the happiest demographic, ranking 109 globally. In contrast, individuals aged between 45 and 59, the upper middle-aged group, are the least happy, standing at position 123 worldwide. Similar happiness scores were noted for the lower middle-aged (30 to 44) and the elderly (over 60), both positioned at rank 119 on a global scale.

Regional Comparisons and Global Context

Despite the decline, Kenya still ranks ahead of several neighboring countries, including Uganda, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Malawi. On a global scale, Finland retains its position as the happiest nation, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, and Israel. The report, a collaboration between Gallup, the University of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Centre, and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, serves as a critical tool for understanding global happiness trends and the impact of government policies on citizens' well-being.

This downturn in happiness levels in Kenya prompts a reflection on the broader implications of economic policies and the importance of addressing the root causes of discontent. As Kenyans navigate through these challenging times, the findings of the World Happiness Report underscore the need for targeted interventions to improve the national mood and quality of life.