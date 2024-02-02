Kenyan President Urges Resolution to Gaza Crisis in Talks with Israeli Prime Minister

Kenya's President William Ruto made a profound diplomatic move on Thursday, engaging in a conversation with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders discussed pressing matters, including bilateral trade and the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. President Ruto voiced his concerns over the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and stressed the urgency of conflict resolution for the sake of the families affected.

Focus on Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

With the ongoing conflict resulting in an unacceptable level of life loss, Ruto's concerns revolve around the bleak humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The region has witnessed a staggering number of casualties, displaced persons, and a dire need for humanitarian aid. The conflict has also taken a significant toll on children's education, healthcare, and access to essential goods and services.

Kenya's Stance on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

President Ruto, during his discourse with Netanyahu, reiterated Kenya's support for a two-state solution. This stance advocates peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine in the hopes of ending the long-standing conflict. Ruto called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, expressing his aspiration for a peaceful resolution.

International Attention and Involvement

The Israel-Hamas conflict has attracted international attention, prompting countries like South Africa to bring the issue before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The halt in funding from the U.S. and other international donors to the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, amid allegations of connections to Hamas, has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This suspension threatens to deepen food shortages, lack of shelter, and medical services for Gaza's 2.2 million Palestinians amid Israel's bombardment and land invasion.