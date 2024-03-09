Kenyan Mother's Quest for Ksh.150 Million to Save Son from Saudi Death Sentence

On a day that began like any other, Dorothy Kweyu's world was turned upside down with a single phone call. Her son, Stephen Munyakho, faced a grim fate in Saudi Arabia, sentenced to death following a tragic incident. The news, a mother's worst nightmare, began a relentless journey for justice and mercy across continents.

Desperate Measures for a Desperate Situation

Stephen's journey through the Saudi legal system was fraught with challenges. After a trial that led to a death sentence by the sword, an ancient yet still-practiced form of capital punishment, Dorothy was introduced to the concept of "diya" or blood money under Islamic law. This option presented a glimmer of hope, albeit one with a daunting price tag. Negotiations with the victim's family led to a demand for 10 million SAR, approximately Ksh.150 million, a sum far beyond the Kweyu family's means. With a deadline of May 15 looming, the race against time intensified.

Community and Country Rally for Support

In the face of overwhelming odds, Dorothy's plea for help has not gone unheard. The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs stepped in, and a wave of support from both local and international communities began to swell. Fundraisers and appeals for donations have brought in some relief, with Ksh.2 million raised through collective efforts. Despite this, the target remains a distant dream. Dorothy's call to action, suggesting that if one million Kenyans contributed just Ksh.150 each, Stephen could be freed, highlights the power of community in times of crisis.

The Final Countdown

As the deadline approaches, the tension is palpable. Dorothy's fight is about more than just raising funds; it's a battle against time, legal complexities, and international diplomacy. The outcome of this case could have lasting implications for not only Stephen and his family but also for other Kenyans working abroad under the shadow of foreign legal systems. The story of Stephen Munyakho is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of expatriates and the lengths to which families will go to protect their own.

With each passing day, Dorothy's resolve hardens, supported by a community that refuses to let distance diminish their capacity for compassion. This story, while unique in its details, underscores a universal truth about the strength of familial bonds and the power of collective action. As the deadline nears, the world watches and waits, hoping for a resolution that will bring Stephen back to the arms of his waiting family.