Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles

Ng’ang’a Ndegwa, a business administration student at the European Business University of Luxembourg, and an innovator at heart, is on a mission to make electric vehicles (e-vehicles) more accessible and affordable in Kenya. His ingenuity is bringing forth a new wave of clean energy transportation in Kenya, opening up opportunities in renewable technologies. Ndegwa, who acquired his engineering skills through apprenticeship, has fostered partnerships with tertiary institutions like Rathithi Polytechnic, equipping students with the skills to build, convert, and repair e-vehicles.

From Challenges to Achievements

Despite setbacks such as the closure of his plastic petroleum prototype plant and the absence of a permit for a retrofitted matatu, Ndegwa’s resolve remained unbroken. He successfully shifted his focus towards electric Tuktuks. In collaboration with Rathithi Polytechnic and with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ndegwa has been able to develop electric Tuktuks that can cover up to 250 kilometers on a single charge and take only three hours to recharge. These Tuktuks are equipped with solar panels for additional energy and dashboards indicating the battery charge level.

Affordable E-Vehicles for Kenya

Compared to imported models priced at Sh950,000, these indigenous Tuktuks cost between Sh450,000 and Sh550,000, making them a more affordable option for Kenyans. Ndegwa advocates for buying electric vehicles rather than retrofitting combustion engines, citing the cost-effectiveness of the former. He has established partnerships with companies for the local and mass production of e-vehicle components and with a Chinese firm for manufacturing electric cars.

Driving Toward a Sustainable Future

Ndegwa and his partners are committed to scaling up production and lowering costs, making e-vehicles more accessible to the masses. A taskforce has been set up to facilitate the adoption of e-mobility in Kenya by formulating favorable policies, strategies, legislation, and regulations. The global electric vehicle charging stations market, valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 345.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period. This growth forecasts a promising future for e-vehicles in Kenya and the rest of the world.

In a world grappling with climate change, Ndegwa’s initiative underscores the importance of embracing clean energy and renewable technologies. His efforts not only contribute to the global transition to sustainable transportation but also create new employment opportunities, driving Kenya one step closer to a greener, more sustainable future.