en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Kenyan Innovator Paves the Way for Affordable Electric Vehicles

Ng’ang’a Ndegwa, a business administration student at the European Business University of Luxembourg, and an innovator at heart, is on a mission to make electric vehicles (e-vehicles) more accessible and affordable in Kenya. His ingenuity is bringing forth a new wave of clean energy transportation in Kenya, opening up opportunities in renewable technologies. Ndegwa, who acquired his engineering skills through apprenticeship, has fostered partnerships with tertiary institutions like Rathithi Polytechnic, equipping students with the skills to build, convert, and repair e-vehicles.

From Challenges to Achievements

Despite setbacks such as the closure of his plastic petroleum prototype plant and the absence of a permit for a retrofitted matatu, Ndegwa’s resolve remained unbroken. He successfully shifted his focus towards electric Tuktuks. In collaboration with Rathithi Polytechnic and with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ndegwa has been able to develop electric Tuktuks that can cover up to 250 kilometers on a single charge and take only three hours to recharge. These Tuktuks are equipped with solar panels for additional energy and dashboards indicating the battery charge level.

Affordable E-Vehicles for Kenya

Compared to imported models priced at Sh950,000, these indigenous Tuktuks cost between Sh450,000 and Sh550,000, making them a more affordable option for Kenyans. Ndegwa advocates for buying electric vehicles rather than retrofitting combustion engines, citing the cost-effectiveness of the former. He has established partnerships with companies for the local and mass production of e-vehicle components and with a Chinese firm for manufacturing electric cars.

Driving Toward a Sustainable Future

Ndegwa and his partners are committed to scaling up production and lowering costs, making e-vehicles more accessible to the masses. A taskforce has been set up to facilitate the adoption of e-mobility in Kenya by formulating favorable policies, strategies, legislation, and regulations. The global electric vehicle charging stations market, valued at USD 10.16 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 345.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.3% during the forecast period. This growth forecasts a promising future for e-vehicles in Kenya and the rest of the world.

In a world grappling with climate change, Ndegwa’s initiative underscores the importance of embracing clean energy and renewable technologies. His efforts not only contribute to the global transition to sustainable transportation but also create new employment opportunities, driving Kenya one step closer to a greener, more sustainable future.

0
Africa Energy
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICIPE Discovers Microbe Blocking Malaria Transmission: A New Path Towards Prevention

By BNN Correspondents

Migration Issues in African Literature Explored at Pan African Writers Association Event

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2024: The Geopolitical Landscape and the Threat of New Wars

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa's Political Crossroads: ANC's Struggles and the Road Ahea ...
@Africa · 11 mins
South Africa's Political Crossroads: ANC's Struggles and the Road Ahea ...
heart comment 0
Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction

By Salman Khan

Vladimir Coufal Considers Future at West Ham Amid Contract Dissatisfaction
Tech4Dev’s Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs

By BNN Correspondents

Tech4Dev's Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs
West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension

By Salman Khan

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal Unsettled Over Contract Extension
Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

By Salman Khan

Saudi Arabian Club Sets Sights on West Ham's Nayef Aguerd
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
10 seconds
Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga's Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
42 seconds
Melbourne Stars Shine Bright in Melbourne Derby Amidst Rain and Rivalry
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
42 seconds
New Congress In-Charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir Optimistic About Party's Future in Jharkhand
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
44 seconds
Football Match Analysis: Oisin Smyth and Team Steal the Show
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
46 seconds
Rafizi Ramli Refutes Claims on e-KYC Approval Time on Padu
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
46 seconds
Minnetonka Leads in Girls Basketball Metro Top 10 Amidst Upcoming Challenging Games
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
54 seconds
Unraveling the Impact of Neurotoxin MPTP on Gastrointestinal Mucosal Injury
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
1 min
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Apologizes for Controversial Remarks about Christian Bishops
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
1 min
Cardiff City's Play-off Quest: Jak Alnwick Backs Squad's Potential
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app