Kenya MP Mbui Advocates for Body Cameras on Traffic Police to Curb Corruption

Kathiani Member of Parliament, Robert Mbui, has proposed the introduction of body cameras for traffic police officers as a strategy to combat the rampant corruption within the force. This suggestion comes in light of the 2023 National Ethics and Corruption Survey by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which identified traffic and regular police as among the most bribery-prone public institutions in Kenya. The survey indicates a high likelihood of bribery encounters within these departments, prompting Mbui to advocate for technological interventions to monitor and reduce corrupt practices.

Survey Highlights and Technological Solutions

The recent findings from the EACC survey paint a grim picture of the state of corruption in Kenya, revealing an increased frequency of bribery within key public sectors, including the traffic police department. According to the survey, individuals seeking services from this department are likely to encounter bribery demands 1.45 times per service request. In response, MP Mbui suggests that wearable body cameras, similar to those used by law enforcement in the US, Canada, and the UK, could serve as a deterrent to such corrupt activities by providing a transparent record of police interactions with the public.

Economic Pressures and the Need for Fair Compensation

Mbui also highlighted the economic challenges facing civil servants, including police officers, which may drive them towards corrupt practices as a means of supplementing their income. He advocated for better compensation for these officers to alleviate the economic pressures that contribute to bribery. The MP's comments reflect a broader concern about the impact of economic hardship on corruption and the need for comprehensive strategies that address both technological and socio-economic factors in combating bribery.

Previous Attempts and Future Possibilities

This is not the first time that the introduction of body cameras has been proposed as a measure against corruption in Kenya. In June 2022, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced plans to equip its officials with body cameras to curb tax evasion and bribery, although this initiative has yet to be implemented. The proposal by MP Mbui reiterates the potential of such technology to enhance transparency and accountability within the police force and other public institutions. However, the successful adoption of body cameras will require careful consideration of implementation challenges, including funding, training, and privacy concerns.

The suggestion by MP Robert Mbui to equip traffic police officers with body cameras represents a novel approach to addressing the entrenched problem of corruption in Kenya. By integrating technology into the fight against bribery, Kenya has the opportunity to enhance the integrity of its public institutions and restore public trust in law enforcement. As the country grapples with the economic and social ramifications of corruption, innovative solutions like body cameras could serve as an important tool in the broader effort to promote transparency, accountability, and fairness in public service.