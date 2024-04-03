Kenya Maintains Closed Borders with Somalia Amid Security Concerns, Atmis Withdrawal

Kenya has decided to keep its border posts with Somalia closed due to security concerns as the African Union peacekeeping mission in the neighboring country winds down. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that the decision was informed by the need to secure the country at all entry and exit points. Omollo's statement comes nine months after high-level consultations between Kenyan and Somali officials, during which they had announced plans to reopen the border that has been closed for 12 years since 2011. The 800-kilometer border between the two countries has proven challenging to secure, according to Omollo, who cited the rough terrain along the shared frontier.

With the planned withdrawal of the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (Atmis), Omollo said Kenya expects increased security challenges. He stated that the country is closely monitoring the drawdown process and may consider reopening the border crossings in the coming months or a year, once the situation stabilizes.

Security Measures and Border Management

Omollo explained that the sheer terrain of the stretch shared by the two countries is very rough and will require very heavy investment to seal the loopholes in controlling movement in and out of Kenya. This area is largely arid, making border security particularly challenging. Despite these challenges, there is still movement between Kenya and Somalia, particularly by air, with daily flights on the Nairobi-Mogadishu route, highlighting the importance of eventually reopening the closed border points to increase the volume of trade and deal with illicit trade more effectively.

Enhancing Border Security with Technology

Kenya is changing tactics and will use technology where it cannot deploy border guards. This includes the use of drones, body scanners, and cameras at strategic points to enhance security measures. In 2023, fake documents and identification accounted for 40 percent of all crimes recorded at Kenya's border points, and the government hopes to curb this menace through the country's new visa-free regime, which has significantly reduced such incidents. The introduction of technology aims to support the operations of agencies like the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and improve efficiency in border management.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Key to the government's plans to improve border management is the involvement of communities through the Peace Committees, which are made up of national and local representatives. These committees are instrumental in addressing the issue of illegal movement and trafficking, which deprives the country of much-needed revenue. Omollo also gave insights into the National Border Management Conference, which aims to discuss strategies to improve efficiency in the sector and emphasizes the inter-agency approach and coordination in border management.

As Kenya prepares for the potential security challenges that may arise from the withdrawal of Atmis troops, the decision to keep the border with Somalia closed underscores the complexities of border security and the importance of a multifaceted approach that includes technology, community engagement, and regional cooperation to ensure the safety and security of both countries.