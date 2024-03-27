KEFI Gold and Copper Secures Financing, Advances Ethiopia's Tulu Kapi Gold Project

KEFI Gold and Copper, an AIM-listed company, has marked significant progress in the financing of the Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia, setting the stage for what is poised to be the country's first industrial-scale mine in the modern era. Located 28km east of Ayra-Gulliso in West Wollega, Oromia, the project's complete development budget of $320 million has been successfully sourced at the subsidiary level, with final approvals from leading banking institutions and formal approval processes underway from co-lending banks and local equity investors.

Revolutionary Regulatory Changes

Recent regulatory adjustments in Ethiopia have played a pivotal role in enhancing the equity funding structure for the Tulu Kapi project, thereby reducing overall finance costs. Noteworthy changes include foreign exchange exemptions, an elevated maximum permissible debt-to-equity ratio, and provisions for multinational corporations (MNCs) to reinvest their local earnings in Ethiopian birr into new business sectors. These reforms have substantially improved the financial framework, facilitating a smoother advancement towards the project's launch.

Strategic Financing Strategy

Within the total capital budget, $100 million is expected to be raised through the issuance of Equity Risk Notes (ERNs), tailored for both MNCs operating outside of Ethiopia and those with accumulated earnings within the country. KEFI has now shifted its focus towards the lower-cost ERNs, pegged at a 12% annual rate, thanks to the regulatory enhancements. A significant MNC investor has already received initial board approvals, underscoring the strong confidence and commitment among the syndicate members towards achieving full financial closure by mid-2024.

Comprehensive Funding Mix

Combining a $95 million debt facility approved by the lead bank, Eastern and Southern Trade and Development Bank, with a $20 million (potentially increasing to $40 million) commitment from Ethiopian Federal and Regional Governments, KEFI has effectively secured $215 to $235 million in funding. Moreover, the Africa Finance Corporation is actively progressing its approval process for a $95 million investment, ensuring the full financial requisites for the project's commencement are met. This well-orchestrated funding strategy not only underscores KEFI's adeptness at navigating complex financial landscapes but also signals a new era of mining development in Ethiopia.

As KEFI Gold and Copper moves closer to realizing the Tulu Kapi gold project, the implications for Ethiopia's mining sector and economic development are profound. This venture not only promises to introduce industrial-scale mining but also sets a precedent for future projects in the country. The collaborative efforts in overcoming financial and regulatory challenges reflect a promising trajectory for Ethiopia's burgeoning mining industry, potentially unlocking vast economic opportunities and fostering sustainable growth.