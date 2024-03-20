KEBS Seizes 5,840 Bags of Substandard Fertilizer, Ensuring Farmer Safety in Kenya

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has taken decisive action by withdrawing 5,840 bags of substandard fertilizer from the market, spotlighting the ongoing battle against low-quality agricultural inputs in Kenya. This development, revealed by KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari, underscores the institution's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and the integrity of the agricultural sector. Amid concerns from Kakamega County farmers about fertilizers' quality, this move marks a significant step in regulatory oversight and consumer protection.

Immediate Response to Farmers' Alerts

After farmers raised alarms over the questionable quality of fertilizers, KEBS promptly investigated the BL-GPC Original fertilizer manufactured by SBL Innovate Limited, finding it to be substandard. The product, initially certified in January 2023, was later found to deviate significantly from the approved specifications, leading to its seizure from National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) warehouses. KEBS's actions reflect a swift response to potential risks posed to agricultural productivity and food security by substandard inputs.

Investigation and Regulatory Action

KEBS's investigation into the BL-GPC Original fertilizer revealed it to be diatomite, rather than the certified organic product, prompting the suspension of the manufacturer's permit and the seizure of the fertilizer. This revelation came during a session with the Agriculture committee of the National Assembly, highlighting the challenges of ensuring compliance with quality standards in the market. The committee, led by MP John Mutunga, expressed concern over the period the fertilizer was in the market before detection, questioning the frequency of KEBS's surveillance and the potential impact on farmers.

Future Safeguards and Oversight

In light of the incident, KEBS has underscored its commitment to stringent quality controls and regular market surveillance to prevent similar occurrences. The case has prompted discussions on enhancing regulatory frameworks and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that only certified agricultural inputs reach Kenyan farmers. As KEBS continues its investigation and prepares to meet with key figures in agriculture, the focus remains on reinforcing safeguards that protect farmers and the agricultural sector's integrity.

This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of vigilance and rigorous standards in safeguarding the agricultural supply chain. By taking decisive action against substandard products, KEBS not only protects farmers but also ensures the broader goal of food security and agricultural sustainability in Kenya. As investigations continue and regulatory measures are reviewed, the commitment to quality and safety remains paramount in the pursuit of agricultural excellence.