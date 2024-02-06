Kano State Health Ministry and OHAI Formalize Partnership for Cleft Lip Surgeries

In a significant development for public health in Nigeria, the Kano State Ministry of Health has joined forces with the Oral Health Advocacy Initiative (OHAI), cementing their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement, focused on providing cleft lip surgeries in Kano state, marks a milestone in their joint mission to improve healthcare outcomes for the residents.

Government Acknowledges OHAI's Crucial Role

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, expressed profound gratitude for OHAI's endeavors in enhancing the lives of Kano's citizens. He assured the organization of the government's unwavering support, reinforcing the shared vision for a healthier community. Dr. Yusuf emphasized the vital role of such partnerships in the health sector, acknowledging that the government alone cannot cater to all healthcare needs.

OHAI's Impactful Presence in Kano State

The Ministry's information officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, conveyed the government's satisfaction with OHAI's commendable work in the state. Since its inception in 2016, OHAI has performed cleft lip surgeries on 869 patients across all 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kano, demonstrating its dedication and effectiveness in handling pressing health issues.

Anticipating Greater Collaborative Success

Dr. Yusuf expressed optimism that the MoU would further bolster the existing partnership between the Kano State Ministry of Health and OHAI. He envisions this collaboration transforming the state's healthcare system to meet global standards. Kpam Peter, the state coordinator for OHAI, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the organization's commitment to eradicating oral and facial diseases in Nigeria and Africa. This MoU signifies a continued effort to enhance healthcare services and tackle specific health issues within the state.