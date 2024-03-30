Kampala's Unpaved Roads Hinder Non-Motorised Transport Plan, Lukwago Reveals

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has shed light on the significant challenges impeding the Kampala Capital City Authority's (KCCA) ambitious vision for a non-motorised transport (NMT) system in the city. With a considerable portion of the city's road network unpaved and a constrained budget, the goal to enhance cycling lanes and pedestrian spaces faces substantial hurdles. Lukwago's revelations come amidst statistics from KCCA indicating that a staggering 94% of accident victims in Kampala are cyclists and pedestrians, underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure improvements to support safer, cleaner modes of transport.

Advertisment

Striving for Sustainable Urban Mobility

At the heart of KCCA's efforts is the desire to transform Kampala into a greener, more sustainable city by promoting non-motorised transportation. Mr Justus Akankwasa, KCCA's Director of Technical Engineering, highlighted the ongoing trial initiatives aimed at determining the feasibility of implementing cycling lanes across the city. Despite these efforts, the project's advancement is severely limited by financial constraints, complicating the extensive road paving necessary for a comprehensive NMT system. Akankwasa calls for community support and adaptation to the NMT system, emphasizing its health and environmental benefits.

Collaboration and Challenges

Advertisment

The push for a shift towards non-motorised transport in Kampala is not a lone battle. Stakeholders like Mr Hakim Owinny, activation manager of eBee Uganda, are rallying for broader acceptance and integration of cycling into the city's transportation matrix. Owinny advocates for a reimagined approach to road design, one that accommodates not just vehicles but also cyclists and pedestrians, promoting a sustainable urban transport ecosystem. However, the transition faces not only infrastructural and financial challenges but also the need to shift public attitudes and behaviors towards cycling and walking as viable commuting options.

Looking Forward

The journey towards realizing Kampala's non-motorised transport vision is fraught with obstacles, from the current state of the roads to budgetary limitations and the need for public buy-in. Yet the dedication of KCCA and its partners to this cause is clear. The potential benefits of reduced emissions, safer streets, and improved mobility for all city dwellers drive the ongoing efforts to overcome these challenges. As Kampala looks to the future, the success of the NMT plan could set a precedent for other cities in Uganda and beyond, showcasing the transformative power of prioritizing sustainable, inclusive urban transport solutions.