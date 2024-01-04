JinkoSolar: Revolutionizing Solar Technology in Africa

Global solar panel manufacturer, JinkoSolar, has secured its position as the Top Brand Solar PV in South Africa, a distinction conferred by EUPD Research. The recognition comes as a result of JinkoSolar’s relentless pursuit of quality and innovation in the solar energy sector.

Pushing the Boundaries of Solar Power

JinkoSolar has announced the launch of a revolutionary N-type 66-cell solar panel in 2024. With a groundbreaking power output of 600W and an efficiency rate of 22.72%, the panel is designed to exhibit low linear degradation and superior performance under low-light conditions.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. The company also offers 54 and 60-cell solar panels, explicitly engineered for commercial and residential rooftop installations. These panels boast excellent temperature coefficients and come with a 30-year power warranty, underscoring JinkoSolar’s commitment to long-term energy solutions.

Leading the Charge with Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage Systems

Parallel to its advancements in solar panel technology, JinkoSolar is pioneering the development of liquid-cooled energy storage systems (ESS) for the African market. These ESS products are adaptable to a wide range of environments and are particularly fitting for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.

Designed to address the multifaceted challenges of Africa’s diverse climate, these energy storage systems prioritize safety, efficiency, and easy maintenance. This strategic focus aligns with JinkoSolar’s broader commitment to delivering comprehensive clean energy solutions.

Driving Innovation Across Africa

JinkoSolar’s commitment to innovation extends beyond its core module products. The company’s solar panels and energy storage technologies are already making significant inroads across the African continent, being deployed in countries like Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Djibouti.

As JinkoSolar continues to push the boundaries of solar technology, its impact is felt far and wide. With each advancement, the company is not just reshaping the solar energy landscape—it’s helping to create a more sustainable future for us all.