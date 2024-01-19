Israel-Hamas Conflict Triggers Global Airline Disruptions

The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 has brought a wave of disruptions to international airlines. With the escalating situation, airlines from various regions including Africa, North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East have announced widespread suspensions and cancellations of flights to and from Tel Aviv, with some also impacting Lebanon and Jordan.

Advertisment

African and North American Airlines

African airline, Royal Air Maroc, has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until February 1. In North America, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have followed suit, suspending flights with tentative dates for resumption ranging from March 29 to April 30. Air Canada has taken a more cautious approach, leaving the date for potential resumption open-ended, reflecting the uncertainty of the situation.

Asian and European Airlines

Advertisment

Asian carriers including Hainan Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, Air Astana, and Azerbaijan Airlines have all announced the cancellation of flights, with no updates on the duration of the suspension. European airlines have shown a mixed response to the conflict. While Lufthansa and its affiliates have resumed flights starting January 8, others like Ryanair and easyJet have extended their cancellations with no further updates on potential resumption dates.

Middle Eastern Airlines

Middle Eastern airlines including Emirates, Turkish Airlines, and Gulf Air have suspended flights indefinitely due to the conflict. In contrast, Etihad Airways has already resumed services, navigating the complex landscape of the current conflict. The situation remains fluid, with airlines closely monitoring the developments and adjusting their operations accordingly.