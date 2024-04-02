IPOB Advocates for Agricultural Revival Among Ndigbo to Combat Looming Nigerian Famine

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a call to action for the Igbo community, urging a substantial shift back to agriculture to pre-empt an impending famine in Nigeria. Highlighting the historical significance of farming before the oil boom, IPOB emphasizes agriculture's pivotal role in ensuring food security and economic stability for the region.

Historical Context and Current Necessity

Once the backbone of Nigeria's economy, agriculture has seen a drastic decline in contribution to the nation's GDP and export earnings since the shift towards petroleum exploration. With a noticeable reduction in youth participation in farming activities, IPOB's statement underscores the urgent need for the Igbo people to revert to agriculture. Citing data from PWC, the organization recalls a time when agriculture accounted for over half of Nigeria's GDP and a significant portion of its export earnings, drawing a stark contrast to its diminished role in recent decades.

Strategic Call to Action

IPOB's appeal is not just a call to cultivate land but a strategic move to invest in a variety of agricultural activities, including cash crops and animal husbandry. The organization proposes the establishment of agricultural cottage industries and research centers, aiming to boost local food production, processing, and preservation for export. By encouraging investment in agriculture, IPOB seeks to create a sustainable food supply chain that can withstand the challenges of famine and economic vulnerability. Furthermore, the organization outlines plans to support farmers with high-quality seedlings and secure farmlands from threats, ensuring a conducive environment for agricultural revival.

Implications for the Future

The push for a return to farming by IPOB is a critical step towards addressing food security concerns in Nigeria. By fostering self-sufficiency in food production, the Igbo community can mitigate the risk of famine and contribute significantly to the nation's economy. This initiative also opens doors for the rejuvenation of Nigeria's agricultural sector, potentially inspiring similar movements across other regions. As IPOB mobilizes support for farming, the broader implications for Nigeria's food sovereignty and economic resilience come into focus, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards sustainable development.