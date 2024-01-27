Internal Conflict Threatens Stability of Botswana Chess Federation

An ongoing internal conflict within the Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) is threatening to disrupt the chess scene in Botswana, with affiliates expressing severe discontent with the leadership of the Mooketsi Segaise-led committee. The committee, which has been steering the ship of the BCF, is now facing a motion of no confidence instigated by the very members it represents. The tension within the federation's ranks is a testament to the persistent concerns that have been lingering for an extended period, with no resolution in sight.

Questionable National Team Selection Criteria

The main bone of contention revolves around the criteria used for selecting the national chess team. The club members are of the opinion that the current selection criteria are far from satisfactory. The affiliates believe that the process lacks transparency and fair judgement, leading to a situation where talented players could potentially be left out of the national team. This issue has fanned the flames of discontent, pushing the affiliates to take a stand against the leadership.

Failure to Recognize Affiliates

Adding fuel to the fire is the executive committee's alleged failure to acknowledge the club members as affiliates. Despite the members claiming to be in good standing, the executive committee has turned a blind eye, further escalating the conflict within the federation. This disregard for the members' status has left them feeling marginalized, leading to a growing sentiment of dissatisfaction.

The Looming Legal Battle

The escalating conflict has now opened up the possibility of a legal battle. The deposed committee, faced with a motion of no confidence, may resort to legal means to challenge the motion. This potential legal face-off could further complicate matters, straining the already tense relations within the federation and disrupting the progress of chess in the country.

The situation unfolding in the Botswana Chess Federation is not an isolated incident. It hints at more profound systemic issues within the nation's education and planning sectors. It suggests an underlying expectation for problems to resolve themselves without proactive measures being taken. This incident should serve as a wake-up call to address these systemic issues and foster a culture of proactive problem resolution.