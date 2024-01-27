Indigenous Family Alleges Abuse by African Parks Charity Guards in Congo Rainforest

A family in the Congo rainforest has endured a harrowing ordeal at the hands of guards from the African Parks conservation charity. Justin Zoa, belonging to the indigenous Baka community, was gathering honey with his wife and seven children when they were detained by the charity's guards. Zoa narrates a night of torment where he was handcuffed, stripped, subjected to hot wax drippings on his back, and whipped. The assault is part of several accusations against the charity's militia, tied to Prince Harry who served as the charity's president for six years and now sits on the board of directors.

The Indigenous Rights vs Conservation Efforts Dilemma

The incidents bring to light the friction between conservation efforts and the rights of indigenous peoples. The Baka, who have resided in these forests for thousands of years, now live in fear of entering them due to the threats and violence from the militia. Despite the law permitting locals to hunt and forage non-protected species, the actions of the guards indicate a different reality.

African Parks: A Protector or Perpetrator?

African Parks, which oversees protected areas across 12 nations, inked a 25-year agreement to manage the sparsely-populated Odzala Kokoua National Park in 2010. The charity stands accused of brutal treatment of the Baka, including beatings and rape. Villagers report living in fear to hunt or forage, and those who dare to do so face severe consequences. A spokesperson from African Parks maintains that their management plan respects the rights of local communities, but the experiences of the Baka contradict this assertion.

Unheard Voices, Untold Stories

Medard Mossendjo, another victim, was allegedly beaten and imprisoned for eight months for hunting. Another man was reportedly abused for collecting wood in the forest. These stories underscore the ongoing human rights violations and the fear that now permeates the Baka community, stripping them of their traditional livelihood and pushing them to the brink of destitution.