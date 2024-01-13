India Bolsters Uganda’s International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid

In a significant demonstration of diplomatic solidarity, India has stepped forward to support Uganda in its hosting of two major international summits. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and a summit for the G77 grouping, slated to take place on January 19 and 20 respectively, will witness Uganda taking the center stage. To aid in these high-profile events, India has provided a variety of vehicles and other essentials, announced by the Indian High Commission in Uganda.

India’s Aid Package: A Gesture of Cooperation

The assistance package, worth $1,059,177, about Shs4 billion, encompasses 10 executive buses, five ambulances, 10 tractors, in addition to numerous flags and flag poles. These items were delivered on behalf of the Government of India, reinforcing the historical and cooperative ties between the two nations.

High-Level Participation

Further cementing India’s commitment to these significant international events, the country’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has expressed his intention to personally attend the NAM Summit in Kampala. His forthcoming visit underlines India’s dedication to, and active involvement in, the affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

This gesture of support from India not only serves a practical purpose but also underscores the depth of the diplomatic relationship between India and Uganda. This relationship is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in the context of international events such as the NAM and G77 summits. The donation was formally handed over to Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, further reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.