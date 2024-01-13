en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

India Bolsters Uganda’s International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
India Bolsters Uganda’s International Summit Preparations with Essential Aid

In a significant demonstration of diplomatic solidarity, India has stepped forward to support Uganda in its hosting of two major international summits. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and a summit for the G77 grouping, slated to take place on January 19 and 20 respectively, will witness Uganda taking the center stage. To aid in these high-profile events, India has provided a variety of vehicles and other essentials, announced by the Indian High Commission in Uganda.

India’s Aid Package: A Gesture of Cooperation

The assistance package, worth $1,059,177, about Shs4 billion, encompasses 10 executive buses, five ambulances, 10 tractors, in addition to numerous flags and flag poles. These items were delivered on behalf of the Government of India, reinforcing the historical and cooperative ties between the two nations.

High-Level Participation

Further cementing India’s commitment to these significant international events, the country’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has expressed his intention to personally attend the NAM Summit in Kampala. His forthcoming visit underlines India’s dedication to, and active involvement in, the affairs of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

This gesture of support from India not only serves a practical purpose but also underscores the depth of the diplomatic relationship between India and Uganda. This relationship is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in the context of international events such as the NAM and G77 summits. The donation was formally handed over to Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, further reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

0
Africa International Relations
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
16 seconds ago
NNPCL Secures Record-Breaking US$3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has hit a landmark in securing a US$3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility, marking the largest syndicated loan ever raised by Nigeria in the international market. Supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and other participating lenders, this financial milestone aims to bolster Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and stimulate
NNPCL Secures Record-Breaking US$3.3 Billion Crude Oil Prepayment Facility
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
59 mins ago
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream
1 hour ago
Yemi Alade to Perform at 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Fulfilling Long-Held Dream
Migori County Transformed: Kenyan Government's Infrastructure Push Bears Fruit
10 mins ago
Migori County Transformed: Kenyan Government's Infrastructure Push Bears Fruit
Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy
30 mins ago
Lagos State Combats Climate Change with Circular Economy
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
38 mins ago
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Latest Headlines
World News
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
25 seconds
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
44 seconds
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
1 min
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
1 min
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
1 min
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
2 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
3 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
3 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app