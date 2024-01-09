In Memoriam: Kingo, the First Habituated Western Lowland Gorilla

The world bids farewell to Kingo, the first habituated western lowland gorilla, who passed away in his late 40s, surpassing the average lifespan of his species in the wild. His death was recently announced by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, where his invaluable contributions to the understanding of gorillas are being remembered and celebrated.

Groundbreaking Habituation

Notably, Kingo was the first western lowland gorilla to become habituated to humans in his natural environment. This remarkable feat allowed scientists to observe and study his behavior and lifestyle without influencing his actions, a process that has provided a treasure trove of insight into the species. His comfort around humans was highlighted during a visit by Cincinnati Zoo officials and a reporter from the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2018, where he displayed a relaxed demeanor and an ease around people that was truly remarkable for a wild gorilla.

The Legacy of Kingo

Kingo’s death marks the end of an era, but his legacy lives on. He spent a significant portion of his life as part of the Goualougo Triangle Ape Project, a long-standing conservation and research initiative in the Congo Basin focusing on gorillas and chimpanzees. The Cincinnati Zoo has been a long-term supporter of this project and ramped up its commitment to gorilla conservation in Central Africa following the controversial death of Harambe, another western lowland gorilla at the zoo, in 2016.

In terms of the knowledge he imparted, the Cincinnati Enquirer noted that Kingo had taught humans more about gorillas than any other individual of his species, a testament to his unique position in the world of primate research. The cause of Kingo’s death was not disclosed in the announcement, but his legacy as a ‘truly special gorilla’ and a vital source of knowledge about western lowland gorillas continues to resonate.