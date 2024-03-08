IMF to Assess Economic Impact of Zambia's Drought in April Amid Electricity Rationing Plans

Zambia faces an unprecedented challenge as it grapples with the severe repercussions of a devastating drought that has swept across the nation. In response, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has scheduled a review mission for mid-April to assess the economic fallout. This visit comes at a critical juncture, with Zambia poised to commence electricity rationing, underscoring the dire effects on hydropower generation and food production.

Devastating Drought Triggers Economic and Humanitarian Crisis

The drought in Zambia has been declared a national disaster, with far-reaching implications for both the economy and the wellbeing of its citizens. Preliminary assessments by the IMF indicate significant crop losses, compelling the nation to import energy, which is expected to negatively impact the current account balance. Despite these challenges, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack expressed during a press conference that the drought's economic impact over the medium term is anticipated to be minimal. Nonetheless, the immediate effects are palpable, with over six million people facing hunger, malnutrition, and water scarcity, as reported by Oxfam Canada.

Zambia's Electricity Rationing and its Ripple Effects

In an attempt to mitigate the drought's impact, Zambia plans to start rationing electricity next week, a move that speaks volumes about the severity of the situation. This decision is driven by the need to conserve water levels in reservoirs crucial for hydropower generation, which is a lifeline for the country's economy. The rationing is expected to disrupt daily life and hinder economic activities, further complicating the plight of those already suffering from food shortages and malnutrition.

Looking Ahead: Responses and Resilience Building

The upcoming IMF review mission will play a pivotal role in shaping Zambia's response to this crisis. By providing an in-depth analysis of the economic impact, the IMF can guide policy decisions aimed at alleviating the immediate challenges while setting the stage for long-term recovery and resilience building. Moreover, the situation underscores the urgent need for climate financing to support smallholder farmers and strengthen the nation's defenses against climate change, a sentiment echoed by Oxfam's call for humanitarian aid and support.